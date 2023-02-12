Pot Roast with Potatoes and Vegetables - Let Your Slow Cooker Work Its Magic!

I love pot roasts and stews. I can eat them all year long, but I especially like them in the winter. This one is easy to make and it's really tasty! I adapted this from my Oven Slow-Cooked Pot Roast recipe and we were just as happy with it cooked in the crockpot as we were with it cooked in the oven. I hope you enjoy it too!

When you slow-cook a chuck roast in your crockpot, the meat will turn out fork-tender and it will easily pull apart. Photo by Cindy Rybaczyk / Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Ingredients:

2-4 tablespoons of olive oil

3 medium to large onions (1 chopped up and browned; the others raw in big chunks in the pan)

1 stalk of celery, cut up into small pieces

2.5-pound beef chuck roast

1 pound bag of mini carrots

12-ounce package of sliced white mushrooms

1.5 pounds of white potatoes, peeled and diced into bite-sized pieces

1 package (10-16 ounces) of frozen peas

4 cups of Progresso Beef Broth

1 cup of white wine

1 packet of McCormick's Slow Cooker Savory Pot Roast Seasoning Mix

2 tablespoons of Better Than Bouillon Roasted Beef Base

1 sprig of fresh rosemary

2 fresh bay leaves

Pot Roast is an easy-to-prepare meal. I hope you enjoy it! Photo by Hannah Busing on Unsplash

Directions:

Heat the two tablespoons of olive oil in a frying pan. Saute the chopped onion and the celery. Place the cooked onion and celery into your crockpot. Add more olive oil if necessary to the frying pan. Brown the meat on both sides. Place it into the crockpot. Into the crockpot, add the chunks of onions, carrots, mushrooms, potatoes, and peas. Add a small amount of the beef broth into the frying pan. Use it to help scrape up the browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Make the gravy in the pan by adding the remaining beef broth, white wine, seasoning mix, and the beef base. Add in the rosemary and bay leaves. Stir to combine. Pour this over the meat and vegetables in the crockpot. Cook on low for 8-10 hours or on high for 4-5 hours. Note that cooking times may vary depending on your crockpot. Enjoy!

