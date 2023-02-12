Guacamole - a Super Bowl Favorite

The next item we're making for our Super Bowl Sunday celebration is Guacamole. This is another highly rated recipe (4.98-star from 378 votes when I last checked) and it's out of this world! I never realized how easy it was to make Guacamole. When selecting avocados, make sure they are ripe but not overly soft or mushy. Press on one end of the avocado and you're looking for ones that are firm but still have some give in them. I hope you enjoy this - we've already sampled some of this batch!

One of our favorite Super Bowl snacks is Guacamole served with tortilla chips. Photo by Tessa Rampersad on Unsplash

Ingredients:

3 ripe avocados

1/2 small onion, finely diced

2 Roma tomatoes, diced

3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh cilantro

Optional: 1 jalapeno pepper, seeds removed and finely diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

The juice of 1 lime

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

Tostitos Chips (I prefer Original Restaurant Style or Scoops Originals)

Save the pits from the avocados and place them into the Guacamole for storage. Photo by Gil Ndjouwou on Unsplash

Directions:

Slice the avocados in half, removing the pits but saving them. Scoop the avocados into a mixing bowl. Mash the avocado with a fork to the consistency you like. Add the remaining ingredients and stir together. Taste and adjust the flavor if you feel it needs it with more salt or lime juice. Serve with tortilla chips like Tostitos. For storage, place the pits into the guacamole. Place plastic wrap directly on top of the guacamole. Cover in a plastic container and refrigerate.

