Queso Dip - a Popular Super Bowl Snack

We're in the process of getting food ready for our Super Bowl party. We dug through our collection of recipes and came across a recipe for Queso Dip that we've made before. When I just looked, it was rated as a 4.87-star recipe from 99 votes. Here's our version of the Queso Dip that we'll be serving on Super Bowl Sunday.

Enjoy homemade Queso Dip served with your favorite chips! Photo by Hybrid Storytellers on Unsplash

Ingredients:

2.5 cups of cheddar cheese, finely shredded

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1/2 tablespoon butter

1 large garlic glove, minced

1/4 of a small white or yellow onion, very finely chopped (approximately 1/4 cup)

10-ounce can of Rotel Original Diced Tomatoes & Green Chilies

12-ounce can of evaporated milk (not low-fat)

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon cumin

1/4 cup chopped cilantro (optional)

Salt (optional, if you feel it is needed)

2-3 tablespoons milk or water, if needed

Tostitos Chips (I prefer Original Restaurant Style or Scoops Originals)

Queso Dip makes a great Super Bowl snack! Photo by Larry Bridges Jr. on Unsplash

Directions:

Place cheese and cornstarch in a bowl. Toss to coat. Melt butter over medium heat in a saucepan or small pot. Add garlic and onion, and cook slowly for 4 minutes or until the onion is translucent but not browned. Add in the Rotel Tomatoes with the juices from the can. Cook for 2 minutes until the tomato becomes slightly softened. Add in the evaporated milk and cheese. Stir and then add in the onion powder, garlic powder, cumin, and optional chopped cilantro. Stir until the cheese melts and it becomes a silky sauce. Add salt if you feel it needs it. If the Queso appears too thick, stir in the optional milk or water to adjust the consistency. The Queso Dip will thicken when it cools. Remove from heat. Serve warm or at room temperature. The Queso Dip will be soft and able to be scooped when it cools. Store the dip in the refrigerator if you aren't serving it now and then reheat it in the microwave and adjust the consistency if you feel it needs it with a little milk or water prior to serving.

Here is another one of my favorite Super Bowl snack recipes - Guacamole!

Many of my articles to date have dealt specifically with Lake County, Florida, but I'm expanding and covering recipes I enjoy (crockpot, Instant Pot, stovetop, and oven). If you're interested in following along, here's what you need to do - download the Newsbreak app, create a User Account, and follow me at Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening! If this sounds like a good recipe to you and you think others may enjoy it as well, please share it with them.