Love is in the Air in Lake County, Florida! Did You Make Valentine's Day Plans Yet?

My husband and I are still finalizing our plans for Valentine's Day. Some places are fully booked but many still have availability. With Valentine's Day falling on a Tuesday this year, it could be that people are celebrating it either the weekend before or the weekend after. It's always a good idea to find a place that takes reservations, but not all do. Here are some options for where to celebrate on Valentine's Day or nearby dates in Lake County, Florida:

Make your Valentine's Day plans - Lake County, Florida offers some good options! Photo by Jesse Goll on Unsplash

Lake Eustis Waterfront Grille: If you're looking for scenic waterfront dining, this is a nice option. They offer both indoor and outdoor dining on Lake Eustis at 350 Lakeshore Drive in Eustis (phone 352-602-7446). You can order appetizers, salads, sandwiches, entrees with sides, desserts, beverages, and cocktails. Enjoy waterfront dining with a full bar. They haven't posted a special menu for Valentine's Day and they don't normally accept reservations.

Mission Inn Resort in Howey in the Hills (10400 County Road 48, phone 352-324-3101) has a few nice options for you! On Sunday, February 12 from 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, they are doing a Valentine's Inspired Brunch Buffet with endless house champagne and live entertainment for $54 per person at La Hacienda Restaurant. The El Conquistador offers a three-course (appetizer, entree, and dessert) Valentine's Day Special Menu for $89 per person on Tuesday, February 14 from 5:00 - 9:00 pm. Their onsite Spa Marbella offers various Valentine's Day Experiences and Packages during the month of February including couples hydrotherapy and massages. For a special treat, consider staying at Mission Inn - when I checked, rooms were still available!

Valentine's Day falls on a Tuesday this year. Photo by Priscilla Du Preez on Unsplash

Muse Bar & Bistro (2385 S. Highway 27, Clermont, phone 352-227-3020) is offering a Valentine's Day Special for 2 for $79.99 including three courses (appetizer, entree, and dessert) and a bottle of wine, or if you prefer, you can order from their regular menu.

1921 Mount Dora (142 E. 4th Avenue, phone 352-385-1921) is offering a Valentine's Day Chef's Tasting Menu on February 10, 11, 13, and 14 from 4:00 - 9:00 pm for $85 per person with an optional wine pairing for $35 per person. It includes salad, tilefish, Wagyu beef, and dessert based on ingredient availability. The tasting menu is the only menu offered on Valentine's Day.

Paisano's (729 Christine Way, The Villages, phone 352-350-7360 or 1754 E. Highway 30, Clermont, phone 352-717-5300) are restaurants that we've recently discovered and have really enjoyed. They are a Florida chain that specializes in stone fired pizzas but they also serve appetizers, meals, and desserts. They don't list anything on their website about Valentine's Day offerings, but if you're looking for a nice Italian meal, you may want to consider it.

Where are your favorite places to go in Lake County, Florida for Valentine's Day? Photo by Maira Gallardo on Unsplash

Prime 3 on Main (610 W. Main Street, Leesburg, phone 352-314-0015) hasn't yet posted a special menu for Valentine's Day, but this steakhouse promises an evening of good food with an elevated ambiance. Their dinner menu includes appetizers, sushi, sashimi, soups, salads, entrees, desserts, plus beer and wine. Unfortunately, their dinner reservations were already fully booked for Valentine's Day when I checked, but they had available times earlier in the day for their lunch menu. Keep an eye out if you're hoping for a dinner reservation in case they get a cancellation.

The Southern on 8th (801 W. Montrose Street, Clermont, phone 352-394-7777) also hasn't posted their specials for Valentine's Day yet, but their regular menu has my interest and reservations are available for Valentine's Day when I checked (some inside, some on the patio). You'll find appetizers, soups, salads, dinners, sides, desserts, and cocktails.

Happy Valentine's Day! Photo by micheile dot com on Unsplash

