Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole - A Complete Meal

Each weekend, I’ve been trying out a new breakfast casserole. Here’s one of our recent finds that we’ve enjoyed. I love a casserole you can bake in the oven and then everyone can sit around and enjoy it together. This one was delicious! I love the option of being able to include different types of meats in it. The original recipe for Hash Brown Casserole didn’t seem cheesy enough, so I adjusted the cheese in the recipe. It was an almost five-star recipe, so that told me it was worth trying. I hope you enjoy it!

I love a breakfast casserole that you can prepare in advance and then relax with a cup of coffee while it bakes! Photo by Cindy Rybaczyk / Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Ingredients:

20 ounces of frozen hash brown potatoes, thawed and patted dry

1 pound of your choice of meat: diced ham, sausage (cooked, crumbled, & drained), or bacon (cooked & crumbled)

1/4 cup onion, finely diced

1/2 red bell pepper, finely diced

1/2 green bell pepper, finely diced

2 cups shredded extra sharp cheddar cheese, divided in half

1 cup shredded pepper jack cheese, divided in half

8 eggs

12-ounce can of evaporated milk

1/2 teaspoon of Italian seasoning or your favorite herbs/spices

1/2 teaspoon of Kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper

Cooking spray or 2 tablespoons of butter for greasing the pan

Enjoy a hot cup of coffee or tea while your Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole bakes in the oven! Photo by Emre on Unsplash

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9x13" baking dish or spray it with cooking spray. If using sausage, brown the sausage until no pink remains, drain the fat, and crumble the sausage. If using bacon, cook the bacon and crumble it. If using ham, dice the ham. Place the hash browns, meat of your choice, onions, peppers, and 1 1/2 cups of cheddar and pepper jack cheese into the prepared dish. Gently mix the ingredients together and spread them out evenly in the baking dish. Place the eggs, evaporated milk, salt, pepper, and seasonings of your choice in a large bowl. Whisk until well combined. Pour the egg mixture over the hash brown mixture and sprinkle the remaining cheddar cheese and pepper jack cheese on top. Bake uncovered for 55-65 minutes or until cooked through.

Sit around and enjoy breakfast with the people you love! Photo by micheile dot com on Unsplash

Notes:

You can prepare this the night before, doing steps 2-6, and then cover the baking dish with foil and leave it in your refrigerator overnight. The morning you plan on making it, remove it from the refrigerator 30 minutes prior to cooking. Cooking time may need to be increased by an additional 10-15 minutes.

You can add additional vegetables like mushrooms, but if you do, cook them first so they don't become watery in the casserole. Other options are broccoli or asparagus.

This casserole will serve 8 people.

Many of my articles to date have dealt specifically with Lake County, Florida, but I'm expanding and covering recipes I enjoy (crockpot, Instant Pot, stovetop, and oven). If you're interested in following along, here's what you need to do - download the Newsbreak app, create a User Account, and follow me at Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening! If this sounds like a good recipe to you and you think others may enjoy it as well, please share it with them.