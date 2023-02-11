Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole - A Complete Meal

Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Each weekend, I’ve been trying out a new breakfast casserole. Here’s one of our recent finds that we’ve enjoyed. I love a casserole you can bake in the oven and then everyone can sit around and enjoy it together. This one was delicious! I love the option of being able to include different types of meats in it. The original recipe for Hash Brown Casserole didn’t seem cheesy enough, so I adjusted the cheese in the recipe. It was an almost five-star recipe, so that told me it was worth trying. I hope you enjoy it!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XcaE7_0kjiwt1H00
I love a breakfast casserole that you can prepare in advance and then relax with a cup of coffee while it bakes!Photo byCindy Rybaczyk / Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Ingredients:

  • 20 ounces of frozen hash brown potatoes, thawed and patted dry
  • 1 pound of your choice of meat: diced ham, sausage (cooked, crumbled, & drained), or bacon (cooked & crumbled)
  • 1/4 cup onion, finely diced
  • 1/2 red bell pepper, finely diced
  • 1/2 green bell pepper, finely diced
  • 2 cups shredded extra sharp cheddar cheese, divided in half
  • 1 cup shredded pepper jack cheese, divided in half
  • 8 eggs
  • 12-ounce can of evaporated milk
  • 1/2 teaspoon of Italian seasoning or your favorite herbs/spices
  • 1/2 teaspoon of Kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper
  • Cooking spray or 2 tablespoons of butter for greasing the pan
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YkIhS_0kjiwt1H00
Enjoy a hot cup of coffee or tea while your Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole bakes in the oven!Photo byEmreonUnsplash

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Grease a 9x13" baking dish or spray it with cooking spray.
  3. If using sausage, brown the sausage until no pink remains, drain the fat, and crumble the sausage. If using bacon, cook the bacon and crumble it. If using ham, dice the ham.
  4. Place the hash browns, meat of your choice, onions, peppers, and 1 1/2 cups of cheddar and pepper jack cheese into the prepared dish. Gently mix the ingredients together and spread them out evenly in the baking dish.
  5. Place the eggs, evaporated milk, salt, pepper, and seasonings of your choice in a large bowl. Whisk until well combined.
  6. Pour the egg mixture over the hash brown mixture and sprinkle the remaining cheddar cheese and pepper jack cheese on top.
  7. Bake uncovered for 55-65 minutes or until cooked through.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qeBbG_0kjiwt1H00
Sit around and enjoy breakfast with the people you love!Photo bymicheile dot comonUnsplash

Notes:

  • You can prepare this the night before, doing steps 2-6, and then cover the baking dish with foil and leave it in your refrigerator overnight. The morning you plan on making it, remove it from the refrigerator 30 minutes prior to cooking. Cooking time may need to be increased by an additional 10-15 minutes.
  • You can add additional vegetables like mushrooms, but if you do, cook them first so they don't become watery in the casserole. Other options are broccoli or asparagus.
  • This casserole will serve 8 people.

Many of my articles to date have dealt specifically with Lake County, Florida, but I'm expanding and covering recipes I enjoy (crockpot, Instant Pot, stovetop, and oven). If you're interested in following along, here's what you need to do - download the Newsbreak app, create a User Account, and follow me at Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening! If this sounds like a good recipe to you and you think others may enjoy it as well, please share it with them.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# recipe# breakfast# casserole# hash brown# eggs

Comments / 3

Published by

Tired of reading irrelevant articles? Let's focus on what matters to you - what's happening in Lake County Florida and the surrounding area. We'll discuss events, things to do, and places to go.

Leesburg, FL
3K followers

More from Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Broccoli Cheese Stuffed Chicken Breast - a Delicious, Easy to Make Main Course

I love Broccoli Cheese Soup, and I remember finding this recipe and we both flipped over it! Picture the flavors of broccoli cheese soup stuffed into a chicken breast, and there's your perfect dinner - Broccoli Cheese Stuffed Chicken Breast! As written, this was a 4.94-star recipe from 280 votes. The first time I made it, I followed exactly what the recipe said and it was really good. The next time we made a few adjustments (using a sharp cheddar instead of a mild cheddar, and using smoked paprika instead of regular paprika) and we thought it was great! If you're looking for a tasty main course that's easy to make, give this a try. I hope you enjoy it!

Read full story
Lake County, FL

This Weekend in Lake County, Florida: Friday, February 17, 2023 - Monday, February 20, 2023

Did you make any plans for President's Day Weekend yet? Lake County, Florida offers plenty of options to help keep you busy!. Renninger's Antiques & Collectors Extravaganza: three-day special event with 800+ vendors selling antiques, collectibles, vintage, and more, 1-day Friday pass for $10, or a 3-day pass for $15, 20651 US-441, Mount Dora, 8:00 am - 5:00 pm.

Read full story

Crockpot Cuban Style Roast Pork - Extremely Tender with a Tasty Citrus Flavor

If you're looking for a tasty dinner that's similar to pulled pork in consistency, this may be the meal for you! I went digging through my collection of recipes and came across this one for Cuban Style Roast Pork that you make in the crockpot (I love slow cooker meals). My note on the recipe was that it turned out extremely tender and had an amazing citrus flavor. I remember this one well - it's excellent! I don't know why I haven't made it again until today. I hope you enjoy it!

Read full story

Pepper Steak - As Good or Better Than What You Get in Restaurants!

This post may contain affiliate links, meaning information on purchasing products. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases, and this will be at no additional cost to you.

Read full story
12 comments
Lake County, FL

Have You Tried Piesanos Stone Fired Pizza in Lake County, Florida?

My husband and I are always looking for a good restaurant. I get tired of going to the same places repeatedly, so I started looking for something different. Let me tell you, I was very happy with Piesanos Stone Fired Pizza!

Read full story
7 comments
Eustis, FL

Lake County Florida Celebrates Georgefest from February 18-26, 2023

It's that time again, Georgefest! Eustis, Florida is celebrating George Washington's birthday during a week-long celebration. This is the 121st annual celebration, and it takes place in Lake County from February 18, 2023 - February 26, 2023, in downtown Eustis at 250 Ferran Park Drive. Here are some of the main events happening each day (you can see more by visiting the Georgefest website and clicking on Events):

Read full story

Chicken Noodle Soup - easy to make and tasty!

I've been craving Chicken Noodle Soup and my husband came up with a recipe that's really tasty and easy to make, thanks to using a cooked rotisserie chicken from the grocery store! It stores just fine in the refrigerator as long as you keep the cooked noodles separate from the soup. We've followed many recipes in the past and haven't been nearly as happy as we were with this one. I hope you enjoy it too!

Read full story
5 comments
Lake County, FL

This Week in Lake County, Florida: Monday 2/13/23 - Sunday 2/19/23

Here's what's happening this week in Lake County, Florida!. Neil Diamond Tribute Performance by Dave De Luca: from 4:00 - 5:00 pm at the Fruitland Park Library (604 W. Berckman Street), there will be a free concert. Seating is limited and is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Read full story

Pot Roast with Potatoes and Vegetables - Let Your Slow Cooker Work Its Magic!

I love pot roasts and stews. I can eat them all year long, but I especially like them in the winter. This one is easy to make and it's really tasty! I adapted this from my Oven Slow-Cooked Pot Roast recipe and we were just as happy with it cooked in the crockpot as we were with it cooked in the oven. I hope you enjoy it too!

Read full story
2 comments

Guacamole - a Super Bowl Favorite

The next item we're making for our Super Bowl Sunday celebration is Guacamole. This is another highly rated recipe (4.98-star from 378 votes when I last checked) and it's out of this world! I never realized how easy it was to make Guacamole. When selecting avocados, make sure they are ripe but not overly soft or mushy. Press on one end of the avocado and you're looking for ones that are firm but still have some give in them. I hope you enjoy this - we've already sampled some of this batch!

Read full story
1 comments

Queso Dip - a Popular Super Bowl Snack

We're in the process of getting food ready for our Super Bowl party. We dug through our collection of recipes and came across a recipe for Queso Dip that we've made before. When I just looked, it was rated as a 4.87-star recipe from 99 votes. Here's our version of the Queso Dip that we'll be serving on Super Bowl Sunday.

Read full story
Lake County, FL

Love is in the Air in Lake County, Florida! Did You Make Valentine's Day Plans Yet?

My husband and I are still finalizing our plans for Valentine's Day. Some places are fully booked but many still have availability. With Valentine's Day falling on a Tuesday this year, it could be that people are celebrating it either the weekend before or the weekend after. It's always a good idea to find a place that takes reservations, but not all do. Here are some options for where to celebrate on Valentine's Day or nearby dates in Lake County, Florida:

Read full story
Lake County, FL

This Weekend in Lake County, Florida - Friday 2/10/23 - Sunday 2/12/23

It's Mardi Gras in downtown Leesburg, it's Super Bowl Sunday, and it's the weekend before Valentine's Day. Do you have any plans for this weekend? Lake County, Florida has a bunch of options for you!

Read full story

Beef Stroganoff - a Wintertime Favorite Meal That's Sure to Delight

For me, Beef Stroganoff is one of my wintertime favorite meals - true comfort food in my opinion. The first few times I made this, I did it on the stovetop in a large skillet or Dutch oven. I've also made it in my Instant Pot and in the Crockpot (the links will take you to the recipes showing how you can do this). My original recipe was from the Creme De La Crumb website and it was nearly a 5-star recipe, which is what I always try to find. The author talks about different cuts of meat you can use in the recipe, plus if you do a Google search, you'll find plenty of options exist for what works. I hope you enjoy Beef Stroganoff!

Read full story
7 comments

How to Save Money on Your Home Heating Bills

I'm focusing on topics relating to ways to save money right now. According to everyone's buddy (not!) Punxsutawney Phil, we're in for six more weeks of winter-like weather. Whether or not you believe in the legend of the groundhog waking up to see his shadow on Groundhog Day, you may be just as interested as many in how to save on your home heating costs. Here are a few ideas:

Read full story
1 comments

How to Save Money on Your TV & Internet Costs

One of the things people frequently complain about is how much they're spending monthly on their TV and Internet bills. I've been a longtime customer of a large cable TV company and am happy with their level of service. However, they can be pricey, especially when you are no longer covered under a promotional rate. Let's talk about what you can do when your TV and Internet prices get too high - believe it or not, there are options!

Read full story
18 comments

Slow Cooker Split Pea Soup with Ham

I have a few ham steaks in my refrigerator and I just looked through my pantry to see what might make a good dinner this week. Solved - Split Pea Soup! This was one of the go-to recipes that I've cooked on the stovetop and also in my Instant Pot, but I decided to do it in the crockpot this time. My cousin talks about letting a pot of split pea soup cook overnight in her crockpot and then it's ready to take to work with her the next day. I made a few changes to the original recipe and we're happy with the results. I hope you will be as well!

Read full story
1 comments

Crockpot Beef & Guinness Stew - Better Than Mom Used to Make!

I've said it before - my husband is by far the better cook! He has an amazing ability for looking at a recipe and knowing if it's likely to be good or not. I do not have that skill! So I asked him to search for a good beef stew recipe. Somehow, he ended up on the Viking River Cruises' website and he found a recipe for Carbonnade a la Flamande. My guess is you have the exact same question that I had when he suggested it - what in the world is that? If I had to come up with what it is so that everyone would understand, it's basically a Beef and Guinness Stew that is absolutely wonderful! It's a great wintertime meal - might be nice for Super Bowl Sunday served with some biscuits for dunking!

Read full story
3 comments
Lake County, FL

This Week in Lake County, Florida: Monday 2/6/23 - Sunday 2/12/23

Looking for something to do this week in Lake County, Florida? Here are a few ideas. Kids Night at Chick-Fil-A Mount Dora: offered every Monday from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Chick-Fil-A at 17240 US Highway 441 in Mount Dora, they will either have balloon art or face painting (it alternates each week)

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy