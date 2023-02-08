Beef Stroganoff - a Wintertime Favorite Meal That's Sure to Delight

For me, Beef Stroganoff is one of my wintertime favorite meals - true comfort food in my opinion. The first few times I made this, I did it on the stovetop in a large skillet or Dutch oven. I've also made it in my Instant Pot and in the Crockpot (the links will take you to the recipes showing how you can do this). My original recipe was from the Creme De La Crumb website and it was nearly a 5-star recipe, which is what I always try to find. The author talks about different cuts of meat you can use in the recipe, plus if you do a Google search, you'll find plenty of options exist for what works. I hope you enjoy Beef Stroganoff!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cNOzX_0kgb4UXJ00
Beef Stroganoff is one of my favorite winter meals.

Ingredients:

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 3 lbs beef stew meat
  • Salt & pepper to taste
  • 6 tbsp butter
  • 6 tsp minced garlic
  • 12 oz package of sliced white mushrooms
  • 4 tbsp flour
  • 6 cups Progresso Beef Broth
  • 8 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
  • 12-16 oz package of egg noodles
  • 1 cup Daisy Sour Cream (perfect because it's nice and thick)
  • Thickening – 2 tbsp cornstarch whisked into ¼ cup broth; may double it if it’s not as thick as you want it to be
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FWkVE_0kgb4UXJ00
You can cook Beef Stroganoff on the stovetop, in a crockpot, or in an Instant Pot.

Directions:

  1. Heat the olive oil in a skillet or Dutch Oven. Season the stew meat with salt & pepper and brown it (but don't cook it through) in small batches. When finished, scrape off the bits at the bottom of the pan (use a little of the broth if necessary). Place the browned meat on a plate.
  2. Add the butter, garlic, and mushrooms. Once the butter is completely melted, sprinkle in the flour and stir to coat the mushrooms. Cook for 3 minutes.
  3. Add in the beef broth and the Worcestershire sauce. Return the meat along with any drippings to the skillet or Dutch Oven. Bring everything to a boil. Once boiling, reduce the heat to low and cover. Simmer on low for 2 hours.
  4. About 30 minutes before the Beef Stroganoff will be finished, cook the egg noodles according to the directions on the package.
  5. Stir the sour cream into the saute pan or Dutch oven. Whisk until smooth.
  6. Remove ¼ cup of broth from the pot. Whisk into it the 2 tablespoons of cornstarch. Once it has completely dissolved, whisk this into the stroganoff and bring it to a low boil.
  7. To serve, top the egg noodles with the Beef Stroganoff. Garnish with a sprig of rosemary, parsley, or whatever you prefer.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kq9Fm_0kgb4UXJ00
Enjoy your dinner!

