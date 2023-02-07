Slow Cooker Split Pea Soup with Ham

I have a few ham steaks in my refrigerator and I just looked through my pantry to see what might make a good dinner this week. Solved - Split Pea Soup! This was one of the go-to recipes that I've cooked on the stovetop and also in my Instant Pot, but I decided to do it in the crockpot this time. My cousin talks about letting a pot of split pea soup cook overnight in her crockpot and then it's ready to take to work with her the next day. I made a few changes to the original recipe and we're happy with the results. I hope you will be as well!

Split Pea Soup makes a nice dinner - get it started in the morning and dinner will be done after work! Photo by Esther Merbt / Pixabay

Ingredients:

1/4 cup of salted butter (half a stick) - only if frying the vegetables

2 cups of chopped onions

1 cup of diced carrots

1 cup of diced celery

1/2 teaspoon of fresh ground black pepper

2 teaspoons of Spice World Minced Garlic (or 2 cloves of fresh garlic)

1 pound bag of dried split peas, well rinsed

1 large bay leaf (or 2 small)

2 teaspoons of thyme leaves (fresh preferred, but dry works too)

2 containers (32 ounces each) of Progresso Chicken Broth

1 cup of fully cooked diced ham

Croutons for serving (optional)

I love Split Pea Soup in the winter! Photo by Steve Buissinne / Pixabay

Directions:

Optional - melt the butter in a frying pan. Add in the onions, carrots, celery, and black pepper. Cook until the vegetables are softened and starting to brown. Add in the minced garlic and cook for one additional minute. Transfer to the crockpot. Note: I've made it without frying the vegetables and while it's still good, I prefer doing this step. If you don't complete this step, place the raw vegetables (onions, carrots, celery, minced garlic) and black pepper into your slow cooker but skip the butter. Add in the rinsed split peas, bay leaf, thyme, chicken broth, and diced ham. Stir. Cover and cook on high for 4-5 hours or on low for 8 hours. Note that cooking times may vary depending on your crockpot. Remove the bay leaf/leaves. Season with salt & pepper if you feel it needs it. Serve hot and topped with optional croutons.

Many of my articles to date have dealt specifically with Lake County, Florida, but I'm expanding and covering recipes I enjoy (crockpot, Instant Pot, stovetop, and oven). If you're interested in following along, here's what you need to do - download the Newsbreak app, create a User Account, and follow me at Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening! If this sounds like a good recipe to you and you think others may enjoy it as well, please share it with them.