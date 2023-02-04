Chicken Creole - Warm Up with this Tasty Southern Dinner in Under an Hour!

Here's another one of my favorite recipes that I love, especially in the winter: Chicken Creole. It's popular in the south and it includes chicken, chicken broth, tomatoes, onions, peppers, celery, and a variety of seasonings. I've always had it served over rice and it makes a really good cold-weather meal.
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 pounds of boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1" cubes
- 1/4 cup of olive oil
- 2 medium onions, chopped
- 2 green bell peppers, chopped
- 1 cup of celery, chopped
- 1 teaspoon Spice World Minced Garlic
- 28-ounce can of Contadina Diced Tomatoes
- 2 cups of Progresso Chicken Broth
- 12-ounce can of Contadina Tomato Paste
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon dried basil
- 1 teaspoon thyme
- 1 teaspoon marjoram
- 1 teaspoon Zatarain's Creole Seasoning (optional, nice if you like some zing)
- 3 cups of rice cooked according to the package directions
Directions:
- In a deep frying pan or pot, saute the chicken pieces in the oil until they are no longer pink. Remove the chicken and keep it warm by placing it in a covered bowl. Saute the onions, green pepper, celery, and minced garlic in the remaining oil until they are tender.
- Stir in the tomatoes, broth, tomato paste, and seasonings. Bring this to a boil, reduce the heat, add the chicken back in, cover, and simmer for 5-10 minutes. Check to make sure the pieces of chicken are cooked through.
- While simmering the creole, make the rice you'll use (Minute Rice is fine, or use any rice you prefer).
- Serve the chicken creole over the rice. Enjoy your dinner!
