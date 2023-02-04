Crockpot Breakfast Casserole

Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

I'm finding myself cooking in my crockpot quite a bit lately. The last few weekends, I've been making breakfast casseroles. Yesterday I started searching for a breakfast casserole that I could cook overnight in the crockpot that would be ready for breakfast today. I found a Crockpot Breakfast Casserole recipe that sounded like it would be good and it had close to 200 votes and was nearly a 5-star recipe -- this morning's breakfast casserole was born!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J6CXN_0kcZ1Axo00
I love breakfast casseroles! They are great to make on the weekends when you want to be able to sit and enjoy breakfast with your family.Photo byCindy Rybaczyk / Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

By the time I decided I was making this for today, the supermarkets were already closed. Luckily, I had everything I needed, including the cheese blend I wanted to use instead of just cheddar cheese as the original recipe stated. After tasting it, I understood why the original recipe was so highly rated - it's great! It's just my husband and me at home and this casserole should serve 8, so this will keep us going with breakfast for a few days. I hope you enjoy it!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47NOX2_0kcZ1Axo00
Yes, eggs are expensive. But remember, this recipe will serve 8 people, so it's really only 1 1/2 eggs per person.Photo byMorgane PerraudonUnsplash

Ingredients:

  • 1 bag (approximately 32 ounces) of frozen hash brown potatoes
  • 1 pound of cubed or diced ham
  • 2 sliced green onions (scallions)
  • 1 small finely diced yellow onion (about 1/2 cup)
  • 1 red bell pepper, diced
  • 1 green bell pepper, diced
  • 7-ounce package of Sargento Shredded Extra Sharp Natural Cheddar Cheese
  • Half of an 8-ounce package of Sargento Shredded Cheddar Jack Natural Cheese
  • 12 eggs
  • 1 cup whole milk
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons of dry mustard
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • Pam cooking spray or 1-2 tbsp butter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28nvLA_0kcZ1Axo00
No more shredding cheese for me - I make sure I always have certain items in my refrigerator, including my favorite shredded cheese(s)!Photo byJonny GiosonUnsplash

Directions:

  1. Use the Pam cooking spray or butter to grease your slow cooker.
  2. Place half of the frozen hash browns, ham, scallions, onions, peppers, and cheeses into the slow cooker, layering as you go with one item after the next. Repeat with the remaining half of these items. You'll end with half of the cheeses at the top. Do not stir.
  3. In a bowl, whisk the eggs, milk, and seasonings. Pour the egg mixture over the ingredients in your slow cooker. Again, do not stir.
  4. Cook on low for 7-8 hours or on high for 3-4 hours (note that cooking times can vary depending on the speed that your crockpot cooks). Once cooked, uncover and let the casserole rest for 15 minutes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zP6pE_0kcZ1Axo00
There's nothing like a breakfast casserole with a good cup of coffee on the weekend!Photo byHelena LopesonUnsplash

Options:

  • The original recipe said you could use either diced ham, crumbled bacon, or crumbled sausage. Whichever you use, make sure it's cooked first. I have certain things that I always like to have in the house, and ham steaks or diced ham are included. I used two 8-ounce packages of Kentucky Legend Cubed Ham today. It seemed easier than having to cook the bacon or sausage before putting everything into the crockpot!
  • The original recipe suggests using frozen hash browns, but if you prefer, you can thaw them and dry them as best you can in between paper towels. The creator of the recipe does say that using thawed hash browns will make the recipe cook a bit faster.

If you don't want to cook in your crockpot but are still looking for a good breakfast casserole, check out either of these recipes that you can make in your oven - Amish Breakfast Casserole or Farmers Casserole.

Many of my articles to date have dealt specifically with Lake County, Florida, but I'm expanding and covering recipes I enjoy (crockpot, Instant Pot, stovetop, and oven). If you're interested in following along, here's what you need to do - download the Newsbreak app, create a User Account, and follow me at Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening! If this sounds like a good recipe to you and you think others may enjoy it as well, please share it with them.

