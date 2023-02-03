Did You Make Plans for Valentine's Day? It's Quickly Approaching!

Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Valentine's Day is almost here - it's less than two weeks from the date of this article! Valentine's Day falls on a Tuesday this year, and I know some couples prefer to celebrate it on a different day to avoid the crowds and sometimes the higher prices. Regardless, if you can make reservations in advance, that's always an excellent idea. Here are some options for where to celebrate Valentine's Day with your sweetie in Lake County, Florida!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DtaZS_0kbSrJaa00
Have you made plans for Valentine's Day yet?Photo bymicheile dot comonUnsplash
  • Lake Eustis Waterfront Grille: If you're looking for scenic waterfront dining, this is a nice option. They offer both indoor and outdoor dining on Lake Eustis at 350 Lakeshore Drive in Eustis (phone 352-602-7446). You can order appetizers, salads, sandwiches, entrees with sides, desserts, beverages, and cocktails. Enjoy waterfront dining with a full bar. I don't believe they normally accept reservations, but they may be on Valentine's Day. They haven't posted a special menu yet.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AGP7m_0kbSrJaa00
Valentine's Day falls on a Tuesday this year.Photo byLaura OckelonUnsplash
  • Mission Inn Resort in Howey in the Hills (10400 County Road 48, phone 352-324-3101) has a few nice options for you! On Sunday, February 12 from 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, they are doing a Valentine's Inspired Brunch Buffet with endless house champagne and live entertainment for $54 per person at La Hacienda Restaurant. The El Conquistador offers a three-course (appetizer, entree, and dessert) Valentine's Day Special Menu for $89 per person on Tuesday, February 14 from 5:00 - 9:00 pm. Their onsite Spa Marbella offers various Valentine's Day Experiences and Packages during the month of February including couples hydrotherapy and massages. For a special treat, consider staying at Mission Inn - when I checked, rooms were still available!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JTgfl_0kbSrJaa00
Make plans now for your night out!Photo byJesse GollonUnsplash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gpBnU_0kbSrJaa00
Many restaurants are taking reservations for Valentine's Day.Photo byEd RobertsononUnsplash
  • 1921 Mount Dora (142 E. 4th Avenue, phone 352-385-1921) is offering a Valentine's Day Chef's Tasting Menu on February 10, 11, 13, and 14 from 4:00 - 9:00 pm for $85 per person with an optional wine pairing for $35 per person. It includes salad, tilefish, Wagyu beef, and dessert based on ingredient availability. The tasting menu is the only menu offered on Valentine's Day.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20dWfA_0kbSrJaa00
Plan for your night out or possibly even lunch with your Valentine!Photo byBrooke LarkonUnsplash
  • Prime 3 on Main (610 W. Main Street, Leesburg, phone 352-314-0015) hasn't yet posted a special menu for Valentine's Day, but this steakhouse promises an evening of good food with an elevated ambiance. Their dinner menu includes appetizers, sushi, sashimi, soups, salads, entrees, desserts, plus beer and wine. Unfortunately, their dinner reservations were already fully booked on Valentine's Day when I checked, but they had available times earlier in the day for their lunch menu. Keep an eye out if you're hoping for a dinner reservation in case they get a cancellation.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VXwPc_0kbSrJaa00
Tuesday, February 14, 2023Photo bymicheile dot comonUnsplash
  • The Southern on 8th (801 W. Montrose Street, Clermont, phone 352-394-7777) also hasn't posted their specials for Valentine's Day yet, but their regular menu has my interest and reservations are available for Valentine's Day when I checked (some inside, some on the patio). You'll find appetizers, soups, salads, dinners, sides, desserts, and cocktails.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IOT6u_0kbSrJaa00
Happy Valentine's Day!Photo bySJ 📸onUnsplash

Do you have any other suggestions for where to go on Valentine's Day? Please share them so I can include them in a future article!

