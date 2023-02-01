Fun Weekday Activities for Adults & Seniors in Lake County, Florida

In talking to my friends that have children, it sounds like the parents are always running to their children's activities. But as their children "leave the nest", so many seem to feel lost with nothing to do. Let's think about those people and even those with children that are looking for some activities for adults. Lake County, Florida has plenty of options that are free! A few days ago, I published an article that listed Free Technology Classes for Adults in Lake County happening during the month of February. If that's something that might interest you, be sure to take a look. This article will focus on non-technology activities that adults and seniors might enjoy.

Monday:

Drop-In Crochet Class: 10:00 am - 12:00 noon, W. T. Bland Public Library (1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora) - all skill levels of adults and seniors are welcome at this drop-in class. Bring your own size J crochet hook, medium-weight yarn, and scissors.

Scrabble Club: 11:00 am - 1:00 pm, Astor County Library (54905 Alco Road, Astor) - have fun with other adults and seniors playing scrabble each week. All skill levels are welcome including those that have never played. Coffee will be provided.

Mahjong: 1:00 - 4:00 pm, Marianne Beck Memorial Library (112 W. Central Avenue, Howey in the Hills) - get together with other adults and seniors to play Mahjong. Both novices and experienced players are welcome. Bring your own board and card.

Word Weavers: 5:00 - 7:00 pm, Astor County Library (54905 Alco Road, Astor) - whether you like to share stories, poems, or journal entries, meet with other adults, seniors, and teenage writers to share in your writing journey.

Tuesday:

Adult Painting / Adult Crafts: 11:00 am - 1:00 pm, Paisley County Library (24954 County Road 42, Paisley) - the first and third Tuesday will be adult painting, and the second and fourth Tuesday will be adult crafts. Adults and seniors will get together to either paint the same design or make a beautiful and easy-to-do craft.

Knitting with Myla: 1:00 - 3:00 pm, Fruitland Park Library (604 W. Berckman Street, Fruitland Park) - adults and seniors of all skill levels can bring in their own materials to work together on stitch projects like crocheting, sewing, or embroidery.

Chess Club: 5:00 - 6:00 pm, Astor County Library (54905 Alco Road, Astor) - tweens, adults, and seniors can learn to play chess or sharpen their skills with local chess master Mr. Cancel.

Wednesday:

Mahjong, 10:00 - 2:00, Fruitland Park Library (604 W. Berckman Street, Fruitland Park) - adults and seniors are welcome to come and play Mahjong each week.

Hand and Foot, 1:00 - 4:00 pm, Marianne Beck Memorial Library (112 W. Central Avenue, Howey in the Hills) - get together with other adults and seniors to play the card game Hand and Foot which is similar to Canasta.

Senior Hangout Day, 2:00 - 3:30 pm, Cagan Crossings Community Library (16729 Cagan Oaks, Clermont) - this conversation club for seniors meets weekly and serves different flavors of coffee and tea each week. Topics vary from week to week. 2/1 is Bring Your Own Book Club, 2/8 is Bingo followed by games people bring, 2/15 is the movie-matinee Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, and 2/22 is adult coloring day or you can bring your own craft.

Thursday:

Needle Arts Group, 9:30 am - 3:30 pm, W. T. Bland Public Library (1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora) - bring a bag lunch and drink to meet with others along with your supplies for needlepoint, embroidery, crewel, or cross stitch. Stay as long as you can, and beginners are welcome. A fun group for adults and seniors!

Friday:

Knitting Drop-In, 10:30 am - 1:30 pm, W. T. Bland Public Library (1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora) - bring a bag lunch and drink to meet with others along with your supplies including size 10 knitting needles and bulky weight yarn (if you want to learn). Beginners and all skill levels are welcome at this knitting group of adults and seniors.

There are also plenty of events happening each month here in Lake County, Florida - check out February 2023 Events for additional ideas.