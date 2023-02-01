Shrimp Chowder in Under an Hour - Makes an Amazing Meal!

It seems like I'm finding myself craving soups lately. Today I went digging back through my collection of recipes and came across a recipe for Shrimp Chowder that we really enjoyed. We thought it needed a few adjustments, and according to what I wrote on it, we were really happy with it once we added some seasonings. I hope you enjoy it!

Shrimp Chowder - delicious! Photo by Robert Owen-Wahl / Pixabay

Ingredients:

3 slices of bacon, chopped

1 1/3 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil (plus more if you want to drizzle some on top)

1 onion, chopped

4 tablespoons of tomato paste

4 tablespoons of all-purpose flour

4 cups of Progresso Chicken Broth (or low-sodium if you prefer)

2 2/3 cups of half-n-half

1 1/3 pounds of small red-skinned potatoes halved (or quartered if large)

1 pound of medium shrimp, peeled, deveined, and tails removed

1/2 cup of loosely packed basil, torn into pieces

1 teaspoon Kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

3 teaspoons of Old Bay Seasoning

Enjoy! Photo by Cooker King on Unsplash

Directions:

Cook the chopped bacon in a medium-sized Dutch oven over medium heat until it is crisp, stirring occasionally, about 5 minutes. Add in the olive oil and chopped onion and cook, stirring until soft, about 3 minutes. Add in the tomato paste, stirring until the vibrant red color fades, about 30 seconds. Scatter the flour over the onions and cook to make a paste, about 1 minute. Stir in the chicken broth and the half-n-half until combined and there are no lumps remaining. Add in the potatoes, Old Bay Seasoning, salt, and black pepper. Bring this to a boil. Once boiling begins, reduce the heat to medium-low. Simmer covered until the potatoes are tender, about 15 minutes. Add in the shrimp and cook until they are just opaque about 4 minutes. Taste and adjust the seasoning with additional salt, pepper, and Old Bay Seasoning if needed. Put the soup into bowls, drizzle olive oil on top if you'd like, and top with some fresh basil.

There's nothing like a good soup or chowder when it's cold outside. Shrimp Chowder is sure to warm you up! Photo by Steve Buissinne / Pixabay

