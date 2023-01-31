Crockpot Creamy Bacon Corn Chowder

If you're interested in making a tasty soup that will cook in your crockpot, here it is - a Creamy Bacon Corn Chowder! It's based on a nearly 5-star recipe, so you know people have enjoyed it. The only thing that needs to be cooked in advance is the bacon - everything goes in and slow cooks. Enjoy!

If you enjoy corn chowder, chances are you'll like this recipe! The best part - it's easy to make in your crockpot! Photo by sayadul al araf / Pixabay

Ingredients:

2 large carrots, chopped into small pieces

1 large onion, chopped into small pieces

4 potatoes, chopped into bite-sized pieces

15-ounce bag of frozen corn (we used the store brand, Publix, white corn)

2 cans (14.75 ounces each) of Green Giant Cream Style Sweet Corn

4 cups of Progresso Chicken Broth

1 tablespoon of Better Than Bouillon - Roasted Chicken Base

1 pound of your favorite bacon, cooked and crumbled

1/2 teaspoon thyme

1 teaspoon dried parsley

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

Salt & pepper to taste

12-ounce can of evaporated milk

2 tablespoons cornstarch

3 tablespoons of butter (optional; I used it)

Bacon really adds flavor to the chowder. Photo by Wright Brand Bacon on Unsplash

Directions:

Place everything into the slow cooker except for the evaporated milk, cornstarch, and butter. Stir. Cook on high for 4-5 hours or on low for 7-8 hours until the vegetables are softened (this will depend on how quickly your slow cooker cooks; mine seems a bit quicker than most). 30 minutes before serving, combine the cornstarch with the evaporated milk. Stir this into the slow cooker along with the butter. Allow it to continue cooking. Taste and adjust the seasoning with salt and pepper. Top with your favorite garnishes.

Soup is the perfect meal on a cold day! Photo by Steve Buissinne / Pixabay

I've written many articles to date that have dealt specifically with Lake County, Florida, but I'm expanding and covering recipes I enjoy (crockpot, Instant Pot, stovetop, and oven). If you enjoy cooking in your slow cooker, here are a few recipes you might be interested in trying - Crockpot Beef Stroganoff, Crockpot Mississippi Pot Roast, Crockpot Glazed Pork Tenderloin, Crockpot Merlot Beef, Crockpot Herbed Chicken Stew, Crockpot Beef Stew, Crockpot Fiesta Chicken, Crockpot Beef Barley Soup, and Slow Cooker Cuban Ropa Vieja.

If you're interested in following along, here's what you need to do - download the Newsbreak app, create a User Account, and follow me at Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening! If this sounds like a good recipe to you and you think others may enjoy it as well, please share it with them.