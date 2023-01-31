February, 2023 Events in Lake County, Florida

Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

If you're looking for something to do in February 2023 in Lake County, Florida, here are a few possibilities!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mx0bt_0kXXx7r400
What is there to do in Lake County, Florida in February 2023? Plenty!Photo byGlen CarrieonUnsplash

Friday, February 3, 2023:

  • Fresh Friday Karaoke Takeover: come and sing karaoke at the Lake Square Mall (10401 US Highway 441, Leesburg) from 5:30 - 8:00 pm and win prizes for the loudest applause (bring your friends). There will be a cash bar and $150 total in prizes.
  • First Friday Food Trucks: enjoy live music and food trucks in downtown Clermont (650 W. Montrose Street) from 5:30 - 9:00 pm.

Saturday, February 4, 2023:

  • Mount Dora Arts Festival: this is a nationally ranked fine arts festival on the streets of Mount Dora (510 N. Baker Street) and it features over 300 artists from around the world. There is a festival map online and shuttles will be available. It is held on Saturday from 9:00 am - 5:00 pm. This is a free event but donations are accepted. You'll find live music at Donnelly Park, plus you can enjoy the local shops, and food & drink will be available at kiosks around the event area.
  • Classic Car Show: the Cruisin' Couples Car Club hosts a themed car show in the front west parking lot on the first Saturday of each month at the Lake Square Mall (10401 US Highway 441, Leesburg) from 4:30 - 7:00 pm. The theme for the month is "The Day the Music Died" and is a tribute to Buddy Holly. There will be awards for best costume and best in class, plus there's a 50-50 raffle.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HNhZ8_0kXXx7r400
Classic Cars will be at the Lake Square Mall on February 4, 2023.Photo byCourtney CookonUnsplash

Sunday, February 5, 2023:

  • Mount Dora Arts Festival: this is a nationally ranked fine arts festival on the streets of Mount Dora (510 N. Baker Street) and it features over 300 artists from around the world. There is a festival map online and shuttles will be available. It is held on Sunday from 9:00 am - 4:00 pm. This is a free event but donations are accepted. You'll find live music at Donnelly Park, plus you can enjoy the local shops, and food & drink will be available at kiosks around the event area.

Saturday, February 11, 2023:

  • Leesburg Mardi Gras: the streets of downtown (515 W. Main Street) Leesburg will be hosting a family-friendly event from 11:00 am - 10:00 pm. There will be jugglers, fire eaters, stilt walkers, food, vendors, 3 parades (kids at 11 am, pets at 1:30 pm, and the main parade at 7 pm), and concerts happening all day long.
  • Plaid in the Park: immerse yourself in Scottish entertainment, food & drink available, Sunset Park, 230 W. 4th Avenue, Mount Dora, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43WBpW_0kXXx7r400
It's time for Plaid in the Park!Photo byMelody Ayres-GriffithsonUnsplash

Friday, February 17, 2023:

  • Renninger's Antiques & Collectors Extravaganza: three-day special event with 800+ vendors selling antiques, collectibles, vintage, and more, 1-day Friday pass for $10, or a 3-day pass for $15, 20651 US-441, Mount Dora, 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

Saturday, February 18, 2023:

  • Renninger's Antiques & Collectors Extravaganza: three-day special event with 800+ vendors selling antiques, collectibles, vintage, and more, 1-day Saturday pass for $6, or a 3-day pass for $15, 20651 US-441, Mount Dora, 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
  • Poochapalooza: from 10:00 am - 2:00 pm, bring your pup and enjoy the day at Lake Louisa State Park (7305 S. US Highway 27, Clermont) for a $5.00 park admission fee. There will be vendors and exhibitors, plus you can enjoy hiking with your pet, food, and you may win a prize.
  • Mount Dora Scottish Highland Festival: enjoy and celebrate the Scottish culture with bagpipes, Highland Athletics, music, dancing, Society & Heritage Clan Village, a shortbread contest, and more. 10:00 am - 5:00 pm at Donnelly Park (530 N. Donnelly Street) and Elizabeth Evans Park (100 N. Donnelly Street), admission is $15 at the gate or $12 in advance online.
  • The Tiana Experience: this is a free meet & greet, craft, and story time in front of Books a Million at the Lake Square Mall (10401 US Highway 441, Leesburg) from 12:00 - 1:00 pm. The line for photos closes at 12:45 pm, so come early.
  • Wine Stroll: enjoy walking through downtown Clermont while sampling wines at participating locations, $25 per person, photo ID required, tickets available beginning at 5:30 pm at Wheatley Realty Group, 664 W. Montrose Street, 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm
  • Eustis 121st Annual Georgefest: this week-long, family-friendly celebration is in honor of George Washington's Birthday. It features various events each day. On Saturday, there is a kick-off concert with Taylor Hicks, an American Idol winner, in Ferran Park (250 Ferran Park Drive, Eustis) at 7 pm.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QGp84_0kXXx7r400
Celebrate George Washington's Birthday at the Eustis 121st Annual Georgefest!Photo byLibrary of CongressonUnsplash

Sunday, February 19, 2023:

  • Renninger's Antiques & Collectors Extravaganza: three-day special event with 800+ vendors selling antiques, collectibles, vintage, and more, 1-day Sunday pass for $4, or a 3-day pass for $15, 20651 US-441, Mount Dora, 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
  • Mount Dora Scottish Highland Festival: enjoy and celebrate the Scottish culture with bagpipes, Highland Athletics, music, dancing, Society & Heritage Clan Village, a shortbread contest, and more. 10:00 am - 5:00 pm at Donnelly Park (530 N. Donnelly Street) and Elizabeth Evans Park (100 N. Donnelly Street), admission is $15 at the gate or $12 in advance online.
  • Eustis 121st Annual Georgefest: this week-long, family-friendly celebration is in honor of George Washington's Birthday. It features various events each day. On Sunday, there is the bass fishing tournament, an ice cream social in Ferran Park (250 Ferran Park Drive) at 5:30 pm, and a Gospel Concert by Southbound in Ferran Park at 6:00 pm.

Monday, February 20, 2023:

  • Zerbini Family Circus: the circus is coming to the Lake County Expo Center Fairgrounds on Monday beginning at 6:00 pm. Tickets are $15 per adult online or $18 at the box office and each paying adult gets one free child's ticket included. Child's tickets are $7 online or $10 at the box office.
  • Eustis 121st Annual Georgefest: this week-long, family-friendly celebration is in honor of George Washington's Birthday. It features various events each day. On Monday, there is the Lake Concert Band in Ferran Park (250 Ferran Park Drive) at 7:00 pm.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mOxuP_0kXXx7r400
The circus is coming to Lake County, Florida!Photo byMark WilliamsonUnsplash

Tuesday, February 21, 2023:

  • Zerbini Family Circus: the circus is coming to the Lake County Expo Center Fairgrounds on Monday beginning at 6:00 pm. Tickets are $15 per adult online or $18 at the box office and each paying adult gets one free child's ticket included. Child's tickets are $7 online or $10 at the box office.
  • Eustis 121st Annual Georgefest: this week-long, family-friendly celebration is in honor of George Washington's Birthday. It features various events each day. On Tuesday, there is a High School Jazz Ensembles Concert in Ferran Park (250 Ferran Park Drive) at 6:30 pm followed by Family Movie Night at 7:00 pm.

Wednesday, February 22, 2023:

  • Eustis 121st Annual Georgefest: this week-long, family-friendly celebration is in honor of George Washington's Birthday. It features various events each day. On Wednesday, there is a Youth Talent Showcase in Ferran Park (250 Ferran Park Drive) at 6:00 pm, the Lake Eustis Area Chamber of Commerce Children's Bike Parade at 7:00 pm, and the 1st Annual Georgefest History Recital at 7:30 pm.

Thursday, February 23, 2023:

  • Eustis 121st Annual Georgefest: this week-long, family-friendly celebration is in honor of George Washington's Birthday. It features various events each day. On Thursday, there is the carnival with times to be announced and Nashville Comes Home, a series of new country artists performing downtown on stage at Eustis Street beginning at 7:30 pm.

Friday, February 24, 2023:

  • Eustis 121st Annual Georgefest: this week-long, family-friendly celebration is in honor of George Washington's Birthday. It features various events each day. On Friday, there is the carnival with times to be announced, Georgefest Vendors downtown and in Ferran Park (250 Ferran Park Drive) from 5:00 - 10:00 pm, music on the downtown stage beginning at 6:00 pm, and the main entertainment (still not announced) at 8:00 pm in Ferran Park.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hODUI_0kXXx7r400
Georgefest ends with fireworks in Eustis!Photo byRay HennessyonUnsplash

Saturday, February 25, 2023:

  • Eustis 121st Annual Georgefest: this week-long, family-friendly celebration is in honor of George Washington's Birthday. It features various events each day. On Saturday, there is the carnival with times to be announced, the Georgefest Parade beginning at 10:00 am (Bay Street), Georgefest Vendors downtown and in Ferran Park (250 Ferran Park Drive) from 10:00 am - 10:00 pm, music on the downtown stage and the Ferran Park Bandshell all day from 10:00 am - 10:00 pm, the main entertainment (still not announced) at 7:30 pm in Ferran Park, and Fireworks Downtown over Lake Eustis beginning at 9:00 pm.
  • Spring Forward Around the World: enjoy food trucks, entertainment, bounce houses, and more from 10:00 am - 4:00 pm in downtown Clermont (650 W. Montrose Street).

Weekly Events:

  • Lake County Farmer's Market: every Thursday from 8:00 am - 1:00 pm, shop from 100+ vendors selling produce, honey, goods, food, and more, 2101 N. County Road 452, Eustis
  • Indoor Saturday Market: every Saturday from 10:00 am - 2:00 pm in the Food Court at the Lake Square Mall (10401 US Highway 441, Leesburg), there will be a market featuring crafts, food vendors, tumblers, artwork, home decor, and more.
  • Clermont Sunday Farmer's Market: every Sunday from 9:00 am - 2:00 pm, shop outdoors for local produce, meat, honey, eggs, seafood, gifts, and home goods from 40 vendors in downtown Clermont on West Montrose Street
  • Mount Dora Village Market: every Sunday from 9:00 am - 2:00 pm, shop outdoors for fresh seafood, produce, plants, crafts, and more, 230 W. 4th Avenue, Mount Dora
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GxXcd_0kXXx7r400
Check out one of the weekly markets in Lake County, Florida!Photo byDane DeaneronUnsplash

Are you interested in following along to keep up with upcoming events, interesting dining spots, and places to visit in Lake County, Florida? Here's what you need to do - download the Newsbreak app, create a User Account, and follow me at Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening! If you liked this article, I appreciate your comments and suggestions and your sharing it with others.

