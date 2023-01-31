Oven Slow-Cooked Pot Roast

I love pot roasts and stews, especially in the winter. This was really easy to make and it came out great! I hope you enjoy it as much as we did!
Ingredients:
- 2-4 tablespoons of olive oil
- 3 medium to large onions (1 chopped up and browned; the others raw in big chunks in the pan)
- 1 stalk of celery, cut up into small pieces
- 2.5-pound beef chuck roast
- 1 pound bag of mini carrots
- 12-ounce package of sliced white mushrooms
- 4 cups of Progresso Beef Broth
- 1 cup of white wine
- 1 packet of McCormick's Slow Cooker Savory Pot Roast Seasoning Mix
- 2 tablespoons of Better Than Bouillon Roasted Beef Base
- 1 sprig of fresh rosemary
- 2 fresh bay leaves
- 1.5 pounds of white potatoes, peeled and diced into bite-sized pieces
- 1 package (10-16 ounce) of frozen peas
Directions:
- Heat the two tablespoons of olive oil in a pan. Saute the chopped onion and the celery. Place the onion and celery in the roasting pan that will go into the oven.
- Add more olive oil if necessary to the pan. Brown the meat on both sides. Place it into the roasting tray.
- Add in the chunks of onions, carrots, and mushrooms.
- Make the gravy in the pan from the onions and meat browning by adding in the beef broth, white wine, seasoning mix, and the beef base. Add in the rosemary and bay leaves. Pour this over the meat and vegetables in the roasting pan.
- Cook at 325 degrees for 3 hours.
- Before the roast finishes in the oven (probably 30 minutes before, I'd start), boil the potatoes and steam the pack of frozen peas. Add both to the pot roast before you serve it. Enjoy!
