This Week in Lake County, Florida: Monday 1/30/23 - Sunday 2/5/23

Fun Weekday Activities for Adults & Seniors in Lake County, Florida

In talking to my friends that have children, it sounds like the parents are always running to their children's activities. But as their children "leave the nest", so many seem to feel lost with nothing to do. Let's think about those people and even those with children that are looking for some activities for adults. Lake County, Florida has plenty of options that are free! A few days ago, I published an article that listed Free Technology Classes for Adults in Lake County happening during the month of February. If that's something that might interest you, be sure to take a look. This article will focus on non-technology activities that adults and seniors might enjoy.