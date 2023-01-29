This Week in Lake County, Florida: Monday 1/30/23 - Sunday 2/5/23

Are you looking for something to do this week in Lake County, Florida? Here are some ideas!
Tuesday, January 31, 2023:
- Car Show: every Tuesday at the Hurricane Dockside Grill (3351 W. Burleigh Blvd, Tavares) from 2:00 - 5:00 pm, there is a free car show that is open to all makes, models, and years of cars and light trucks.
- CPR Training: full and refresher CPR course which will include adults, children, and infants - anyone can register for this public class online for $65. When I looked, 9 spaces were open to get The American Heart Association BLS (Basic Life Support) CPR and AED training with a 2-year certification. The training takes place from 5:30 - 9:30 pm at the Holiday Inn Express, 1810 S. Highway 27, Clermont. Once you have registered and paid, you will receive a confirmation email with the class details.
Thursday, February 2, 2023:
- Lake County Farmer's Market: every Thursday from 8:00 am - 1:00 pm, shop from 100+ vendors selling produce, honey, goods, food, and more, 2101 N. County Road 452, Eustis
Friday, February 3, 2023:
- Fresh Friday Karaoke Takeover: come and sing karaoke at the Lake Square Mall (10401 US Highway 441, Leesburg) from 5:30 - 8:00 pm and win prizes for the loudest applause (bring your friends). There will be a cash bar and $150 total in prizes.
- First Friday Food Trucks: enjoy live music and food trucks in downtown Clermont (650 W. Montrose Street) from 5:30 - 9:00 pm.
Saturday, February 4, 2023:
- Mount Dora Arts Festival: this is a nationally ranked fine arts festival on the streets of Mount Dora (510 N. Baker Street) and it features over 300 artists from around the world. There is a festival map online and shuttles will be available. It is held on Saturday from 9:00 am - 5:00 pm. This is a free event but donations are accepted. You'll find live music at Donnelly Park, plus you can enjoy the local shops, and food & drink will be available at kiosks around the event area.
- Indoor Saturday Market: every Saturday from 10:00 am - 2:00 pm in the Food Court at the Lake Square Mall (10401 US Highway 441, Leesburg), there will be a market featuring crafts, food vendors, tumblers, artwork, home decor, and more.
- Weekends at the Winery: 19239 US Highway 27 North, Clermont, 12:00 Noon - 4:00 pm (winery open from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm), bring your lawn chairs, enjoy live entertainment by Dave Capp & France Neil (a variety of styles including jazz, blues, pop, ballads, R&B, Motown, & rock), food court & wine bar available (no outside food, beverages, coolers, or pets), winery tours available
- Classic Car Show: the Cruisin' Couples Car Club hosts a themed car show in the front west parking lot on the first Saturday of each month at the Lake Square Mall (10401 US Highway 441, Leesburg) from 4:30 - 7:00 pm. The theme for the month is "The Day the Music Died" and is a tribute to Buddy Holly. There will be awards for best costume and best in class, plus there's a 50-50 raffle.
Sunday, February 5, 2023:
- Clermont Sunday Farmer's Market: every Sunday from 9:00 am - 2:00 pm, shop outdoors for local produce, meat, honey, eggs, seafood, gifts, and home goods from 40 vendors in downtown Clermont on West Montrose Street
- Mount Dora Village Market: every Sunday from 9:00 am - 2:00 pm, shop outdoors for fresh seafood, produce, plants, crafts, and more, 230 W. 4th Avenue, Mount Dora
- Mount Dora Arts Festival: this is a nationally ranked fine arts festival on the streets of Mount Dora (510 N. Baker Street) and it features over 300 artists from around the world. There is a festival map online and shuttles will be available. It is held on Sunday from 9:00 am - 4:00 pm. This is a free event but donations are accepted. You'll find live music at Donnelly Park, plus you can enjoy the local shops, and food & drink will be available at kiosks around the event area.
- Weekends at the Winery: 19239 US Highway 27 North, Clermont, 12:00 Noon - 4:00 pm (winery open from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm), bring your lawn chairs, enjoy live entertainment by L & G Live (acoustic duo/trio that features pop, classical rock, pop punk, and more), food court & wine bar available (no outside food, beverages, coolers, or pets), winery tours available
