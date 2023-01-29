I love making breakfast casseroles on the weekend. It's so nice to have something ready to go once everyone is awake and hungry!

The first time I made this Amish Breakfast Casserole, I thought I had everything I needed to make it. It turned out, I didn't. The original recipe called for cottage cheese which I thought was in my refrigerator - it turned out it was ricotta cheese. I did some searching and found out that ricotta cheese could be used as a substitute for cottage cheese. They say ricotta cheese is more creamy than cottage cheese, plus it has a little bit of a sweeter taste. I've made this recipe both ways now, and we all say that we like it better with ricotta cheese. I hope you enjoy Amish Breakfast Casserole!

Ingredients:

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. In a large skillet, cook the bacon until crisp. In the bacon grease that remains, cook the onions, draining the grease when finished. In a large bowl, combine all of the remaining ingredients. Stir in the cooked bacon and onions. Transfer the mixture to a greased 13x9-inch baking dish. Bake, uncovered until a knife inserted into the center comes out clean, approximately 40-45 minutes. Let stand for 10 minutes before cutting. Enjoy! Note: you can assemble this a day in advance, and then bake it just before serving.

Here's another breakfast casserole recipe that I make frequently - Farmer's Casserole. You may want to take a look at it and see which one you think you'll like better. We love them both!

