Free Technology Classes for Adults in Lake County, Florida - February, 2023

Yes, surprise surprise - learning is fun, and it's not just for school-aged children! Let's explore options for how adults and seniors can have fun learning something related to technology, right here in Lake County, Florida - for free!

Interested in learning about your iPad or iPhone? Take a free class in Lake County, Florida! Photo by Roberto Nickson on Unsplash

Beginning iPad & iPhone: Are you new to Apple technology and want to understand it better? This is a free monthly class that covers the basics of how to use an Apple iPad or iPhone. Make sure your device is fully charged when you arrive. This free class for adults occurs on the first Thursday of every month (so in February, it's on February 2, 2023) from 10:30 am - 12:00 noon at the W.T. Bland Public Library in Mount Dora. Registration is required, so use the link to sign up. There is currently a waitlist for the February class, so you may or may not get in. The class in March will be held on March 2, and registration will begin on February 9 for the March class.

iPad & iPhone 101: Here's another chance to learn about your Apple device. This is a free monthly class that covers the basics of your device, how Apple differs from other products, how to download and use apps, and covers questions from the group. This is a free class for adults and seniors that occurs on the second Wednesday of every month (so in February, it's on February 8, 2023) from 5:30 - 6:30 pm at the Cagan Crossings Community Library in Clermont. No registration is required.

You can learn about your Android too at a free class! Photo by Masakaze Kawakami on Unsplash

Beginning Android: If you're new to using an Android device and want to understand it better, this class will help! Bring your device and you'll learn how to use Google's Voice Search, email, maps, apps, Google GPS, Google Play, and more. Make sure your device is fully charged before the class. This free class for adults occurs on Thursday, February 9, 2023, from 10:30 am - 12:00 noon at the W.T. Bland Public Library in Mount Dora. Registration is required, so use the link to sign up. There is currently a waitlist for the February class, so you may or may not get in. The class in March will be held on March 9, and registration will begin on February 16 for the March class.

Social Media Basics: In this monthly free class for adults, you'll learn how to connect with your friends online, how to find and follow your favorite businesses and groups, how to create an account and set up a profile, and how to stay safe while using social media. The class in January, March, May, July, September, and November covers Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and the class in February, April, June, August, and October covers Pinterest, Reddit, and TikTok. In February, the class is held on Friday, February 10, 2023, from 10:30 am - 12:00 noon at the W.T. Bland Public Library in Mount Dora. Registration is required, so use the link to sign up.

Learn about social media and how to stay safe while using Pinterest, Reddit, & TikTok. Photo by Fahim Reza on Unsplash

Microsoft Word Basics: Learn about using this popular word processor. See how to use templates, how to format, how to insert pictures and tables, how to work with the page layout, how to print, and more. This hands-on class provides PCs for students to use. Registration is required, so use the link to sign up. It is held on Thursday, February 16, 2023, from 10:30 am - 12:00 noon at the W.T. Bland Public Library in Mount Dora.

Internet Browsing & Safety 101: This is a free monthly class for adults and seniors that covers the basics of how to use the Internet safely. They discuss the various browsers for accessing the Internet, protecting your identity, avoiding email scams, and the questions from the group. The class occurs on the fourth Wednesday of every month, so in February, it's on February 22, 2023, from 5:30 - 6:30 pm at the Cagan Crossings Community Library in Clermont.

Learn how to stay safe while using the Internet! Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash

Smartphone Accessibility: In this free class for adults, you'll learn how to customize your smartphone so it's easier for you to see and hear. Bring your fully charged smartphone with you (any brand) and learn how to increase the text size, make the phone buttons larger, add a screen reader, raise the volume of the ringtone, connect to hearing aids, and use live captions. This class occurs on Friday, February 24, 2023, from 1:00 - 2:30 pm at the W.T. Bland Public Library in Mount Dora. Registration is required, so use the link to sign up (registration begins on February 3).

Learn about your smartphone and all it can do for you! Photo by Rami Al-zayat on Unsplash

Are you interested in following along to keep up with upcoming events, activities, interesting dining spots, and places to visit in Lake County, Florida? Here's what you need to do - download the Newsbreak app, create a User Account, and follow me at Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening! If you liked this article, I appreciate your comments and suggestions and your sharing it with others.