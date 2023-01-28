My quest to find easy dinner recipes continues! Here was one that my husband had found for Honey Garlic Pork Chops and made a while back that we really enjoyed (we print out recipes as we find them, and as we try each, we write down our comments on them, list any changes we made, and we note what we might do to try to improve the recipe the next time we make it).

We always tend to like to make extra sauce when we cook. We made half the number of pork chops called for in this recipe (2 instead of 4) and kept all of the other ingredients as they were stated in the recipe. The other thing you could do is if you use 4 pork chops, then double everything else. Enjoy!

Honey Garlic Pork Chops are easy to make in the oven or outside on the grill! Photo by Ksv Billi on Unsplash

Ingredients:

2 bone-in pork chops

Salt & pepper for seasoning

1 teaspoon garlic powder

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon salted butter

2 tablespoons of Spice World Minced Garlic (or 6 garlic cloves, minced)

1/4 cup honey

1/4 cup water

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

Honey makes this recipe delicious! Photo by Art Rachen on Unsplash

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 390 degrees. Season the pork chops with salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Heat the olive oil in an oven-proof pan on the stovetop over medium-high heat until hot. Sear the pork chops on both sides for 2-3 minutes, getting them crisp. Remove the pork chops from the pan. Reduce the heat to medium. Melt the butter in the pan, scraping up any brown bits that remain. Saute the minced garlic until it is fragrant, about 1-2 minutes. Add in the honey, water, and apple cider vinegar. Increase the heat back to medium-high and cook until the sauce thickens and reduces down, about 3-4 minutes while stirring occasionally. Add the pork chops back into the pan and baste them with the sauce. Bake in the oven for about 10-15 minutes, or until reaching your desired doneness (145 degrees minimum internal temperature after resting 5-10 minutes). If you want the edges of your pork chop caramelized, place the pork chops in the broiler for 2 more minutes. Note: this recipe can also be made outside on the barbecue following the directions in the original recipe above.

