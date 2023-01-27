I'm digging back through some of my older recipes and I came across this one for Chicken Pot Pie Casserole - I forgot all about it! It makes a tasty dinner that's a perfect wintertime meal. It sounds like a lot of steps to make it, but it really is easy enough. I hope you enjoy it!

Chicken Pot Pie Casserole is a tasty meal on a cold day! Photo by Cindy Rybaczyk / Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Ingredients:

1 cooked Rotisserie Chicken broken down, no skin (we used about 3/4 of a chicken in this recipe)

Butter: 4 tablespoons & 2 tablespoons

3 cups of Progresso Chicken Broth

1 large onion, finely diced

2 celery stalks, finely diced

3 larger white potatoes, peeled and cut into 1.5" pieces

1/2 teaspoon granulated garlic

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

Ground black pepper (your preference for how much to use)

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon dried sage

1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary

1/3 cup flour

1/2 cup Half-n-Half

1 heaping tablespoon of Better Than Bouillon, Roasted Chicken Base

1 bag frozen white kernel corn (we used the store brand Publix)

1 bag frozen mixed carrots and peas (we used the store brand Publix)

1 can Pillsbury Grands Flaky Layers Original Biscuits

Original Pam Cooking Spray

Prep the Chicken Pot Pie Casserole and finish it in a 450-degree oven. Photo by JOSBRA design on Unsplash

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Dice the onions and celery. Break down the Rotisserie Chicken, removing the skin. Place the boneless, skinless chicken from it into a bowl. You'll probably use about 3/4 of it in this recipe. Remove the skin from the potatoes and cut them into 1.5" pieces. In 2 tablespoons of butter, saute the onions and celery. At the same time, cook the Pillsbury Grands Biscuits for 10 minutes at 350 degrees. Pull them out and set them aside when finished. Once the biscuits are out of the oven, increase the oven temperature to 450 degrees. In a decent-sized pot, melt the other 4 tablespoons of butter. Add in the flour at medium heat, constantly stirring until bubbling which will take a minute or two (just don't brown the butter/flour mixture). Add in the Chicken Broth, Half-n-Half, & Better Than Bouillion Roasted Chicken Base. Heat and constantly stir until thickened and simmering/bubbling. Add in all of the seasonings (garlic, onion powder, black pepper, thyme, sage, & rosemary). Cook the frozen vegetables in the microwave. Mix together in a bowl - you'll have extras. Add into the pot with the broth the amount that looks right - potatoes, chicken, onions, celery, and vegetable mixture. Stir occasionally until everything is hot. In a large Pyrex rectangular 3 quart dish, spray a thin coating of Pam on all sides and the bottom. Put in the chicken/vegetable/liquid mixture. Place the biscuits on top, turning them upside down and scattering them. Place the Pyrex dish containing your Chicken Pot Pie Casserole in the oven. Bake at 450 degrees for 5 minutes. Suggestion: as a precaution, just in case anything spills over, we placed a cookie sheet underneath the Pyrex dish. Remove from the oven and serve.

Enjoy your Chicken Pot Pie Casserole! Photo by Sincerely Media on Unsplash

Suggestion: if your store sells Rotisserie Chicken Breasts, it's easier to use them for this meal and it will turn out great. Unfortunately, my store only sells whole Rotisserie Chicken.

Many of my articles to date have dealt specifically with Lake County, Florida, but I'm expanding and covering recipes I enjoy (crockpot, Instant Pot, stovetop, and oven). If you're interested in following along, here's what you need to do - download the Newsbreak app, create a User Account, and follow me at Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening! If this sounds like a good recipe to you and you think others may enjoy it as well, please share it with them.