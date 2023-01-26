Sometimes, even as an adult, I just crave the "comfort food" that I ate as a child! I love Baked Macaroni & Cheese, but when we made it previously, it always came out drier than I was hoping for. Not this time! We found a recipe that we adjusted a bit that produced a delicious macaroni and cheese that was nice and creamy! Enjoy!

Creamy Baked Macaroni & Cheese - yum! Photo by Cindy Rybaczyk / Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Ingredients:

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Cook the Elbow Macaroni in a large pot of salted boiling water until tender but not too soft (follow the directions on the box for the best results). Drain well and pour the macaroni into a large mixing bowl. In a pot on low, melt the Velveeta Original Cheese cubes with 3/4 cup milk, stirring often. Once the cheese sauce is fully melted and blended, pour it over the elbow macaroni & stir. Add in the butter, the remaining milk, eggs, the two 8-ounce packages of cheese, salt, & pepper. Mix well. Transfer the mixture to a 2-quart baking dish. Top with the optional Extra Sharp Cheddar Cheese. Bake at 375 degrees until the top crust is golden brown and the casserole is bubbling (about 35 minutes). If you like a crunchy crust, you may want to let it cook a little longer. Enjoy!

