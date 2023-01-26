Sometimes, even as an adult, I just crave the "comfort food" that I ate as a child! I love Baked Macaroni & Cheese, but when we made it previously, it always came out drier than I was hoping for. Not this time! We found a recipe that we adjusted a bit that produced a delicious macaroni and cheese that was nice and creamy! Enjoy!
Ingredients:
- 16-ounce package of Elbow Macaroni
- 3 tablespoons of butter
- 1 1/2 cups of whole milk, divided
- 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
- 1 pound of Velveeta Original Cheese, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
- 8-ounce package of Sargento Shredded Sharp Natural Cheddar Cheese
- 8-ounce package of Sargento Shredded Monterey Jack Natural Cheese
- Optional topping: 7-ounce package of Sargento Shredded Extra Sharp Natural Cheddar Cheese
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
- Cook the Elbow Macaroni in a large pot of salted boiling water until tender but not too soft (follow the directions on the box for the best results). Drain well and pour the macaroni into a large mixing bowl.
- In a pot on low, melt the Velveeta Original Cheese cubes with 3/4 cup milk, stirring often. Once the cheese sauce is fully melted and blended, pour it over the elbow macaroni & stir.
- Add in the butter, the remaining milk, eggs, the two 8-ounce packages of cheese, salt, & pepper. Mix well.
- Transfer the mixture to a 2-quart baking dish. Top with the optional Extra Sharp Cheddar Cheese.
- Bake at 375 degrees until the top crust is golden brown and the casserole is bubbling (about 35 minutes). If you like a crunchy crust, you may want to let it cook a little longer. Enjoy!
Many of my articles to date have dealt specifically with Lake County, Florida, but I'm expanding and covering recipes I enjoy - crockpot, Instant Pot, stovetop, and oven. If you're interested in following along, here's what you need to do - download the Newsbreak app, create a User Account, and follow me at Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening! If this sounds like a good recipe to you and you think others may enjoy it as well, please share it with them.
Comments / 11