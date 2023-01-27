Chicken Cordon Bleu… with a Twist

I’ve always been a fan of Chicken Cordon Bleu, but now there’s no question about it – this is the best recipe I've hit for making it! The key is the cheese – rather than using the standard Swiss cheese that most recipes call for, we used Cracker Barrel Black Ribbon Slices – California Smoked Provolone. It comes with 8 slices in an 8-ounce package. We used the whole package making this between what goes inside the chicken and the remainder in the sauce. It made a delicious entree - you can serve it with your favorite sides. Here is the original recipe that gave us the idea, but we made some changes and really enjoyed it.

Photo by Cindy Rybaczyk / Lake County Florida - Here’s What’s Happening

Ingredients:

The sauce really makes this recipe! Photo by Cindy Rybaczyk / Lake County Florida - Here’s What’s Happening

Dijon Cream Sauce Ingredients:

1 1/2 tablespoons of butter

1 1/2 tablespoons of flour

1 1/4 cups of milk

2 tablespoons of Dijon mustard

The remainder of the package (so 4 slices) of Cracker Barrel Black Ribbon Slices – California Smoked Provolone

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Cut an entry pocket into each chicken breast, leaving one end closed. Take a piece of the cheese and ham, fold them and place them inside the pocket in the chicken breast. Close the pocket and hold it together with toothpicks. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Roll the chicken in the mayonnaise. Then roll the chicken in the breadcrumbs, pressing them in as needed. Bake for 25-30 minutes. While the chicken is baking, make the Dijon Cream Sauce. When the timer goes off, remove the chicken - it should be golden brown and cooked through (internal temperature should be 165 degrees or higher). Remove the toothpicks and serve with the Dijon Cream Sauce and your favorite side dishes.

Enjoy! Photo by Cindy Rybaczyk / Lake County Florida - Here’s What’s Happening

Directions for the Dijon Cream Sauce:

Melt the butter over medium heat in a small saucepan. Add the flour and cook for 1 minute. Add in half of the milk and whisk until the flour mixture is blended in. Add the remaining milk, Dijon mustard, and the remaining cheese. Cook for 3 minutes, whisking continually until thickened. Remove from heat. The sauce will continue to thicken as it cools. Add salt and pepper to taste if you feel it needs it. Top your chicken with the sauce.

