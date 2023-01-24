Where Do You Like to Dine on a Special Occasion in Lake County, Florida?

I've been getting some great suggestions for places I didn't even know about in previous posts. I'm getting ready to plan a nice dinner out with my husband and some friends and I'm looking to find out where people like to go to have a really nice dinner out here in Lake County, Florida. One of my previous go-to spots was sold, and from everything I've heard, it's just not the same as before.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M3s9s_0kPo6I8L00
Where are your favorite places to dine in Lake County, Florida on a special occasion?Photo byHitesh DewasionUnsplash

So I'm asking you - where do you like to go for a special occasion or a really nice dinner out here in Lake County, Florida?

I'll share a few places that I've enjoyed and one I'd still like to try.

Lake Eustis Waterfront Grille: If you're looking for scenic waterfront dining, this is a nice option. They offer both indoor and outdoor dining on Lake Eustis at 350 Lakeshore Drive in Eustis (phone 352-602-7446). They are open from 11 am - 9 pm Sunday - Thursday and 11 am - 11 pm on Friday - Saturday. You can order appetizers, salads, sandwiches, entrees with sides, desserts, beverages, and cocktails. Enjoy waterfront dining with a full bar. You can arrive in your vehicle the traditional way, or you can dock your boat right at the restaurant if you travel on the water. Their Shrimp & Chips have been excellent. I don't believe they accept reservations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XJ3eJ_0kPo6I8L00
Here are a few of my favorite restaurants in Lake County, Florida, but I'm hoping you can suggest others.Photo byHelena YankovskaonUnsplash

Mission Inn Resort: One of my favorite places for a night out is Mission Inn. They are located at 10400 County Road 48 in Howey in the Hills and can be reached at 352-324-3101. Dining choices include La Margarita, open from 4 pm - 10 pm Sunday - Thursday, or 4 pm - 11 pm on Friday - Saturday. Enjoy cocktails, appetizers, soups, salads, flatbreads, sandwiches, entrees with sides, and desserts at La Margarita, where reservations aren't necessary. For a more elegant experience, try El Conquistador (evening & business casual attire) overlooking the fountain and golf course. Reservations can be made by calling 352-324-3911. They feature cocktails including wine, starters, soup, salad, entrees, sides, and dessert. On Saturdays from 5 pm - 9 pm, Nicker's (352-324-2718) does a Prime Rib and Seafood Buffet for $54 plus service charge and tax per person.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KT1Dg_0kPo6I8L00
Please share your ideas for some of the best restaurants for dining on special occasions in Lake County, Florida.Photo byJustus MenkeonUnsplash

Prime 3 on Main: I haven't gotten to try this yet, but from the recommendations some have already given on them, I think they deserve to be on this list! Prime 3 is located at 610 W. Main Street in Leesburg, and their phone number is 352-314-0015. They are on OpenTable and they do take reservations. Lunch doesn't require reservations but you can still make them and is served on Monday - Saturday from 11 am - 3 pm. Reservations are required for dinner which is served daily from 4 pm - 9 pm. They serve appetizers, sushi, sashimi, soups, salads, entrees, sides, desserts, and beverages including beer and wine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EJNqP_0kPo6I8L00
There are several good fine dining options here in Lake County, Florida - no need to travel!Photo byJakub DziubakonUnsplash

Please be sure to share your suggestions for where to dine on special occasions here in Lake County, Florida so I can include them in a future article.

