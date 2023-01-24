Where Do You Like to Dine on a Special Occasion in Lake County, Florida?

I've been getting some great suggestions for places I didn't even know about in previous posts. I'm getting ready to plan a nice dinner out with my husband and some friends and I'm looking to find out where people like to go to have a really nice dinner out here in Lake County, Florida. One of my previous go-to spots was sold, and from everything I've heard, it's just not the same as before.

Where are your favorite places to dine in Lake County, Florida on a special occasion? Photo by Hitesh Dewasi on Unsplash

So I'm asking you - where do you like to go for a special occasion or a really nice dinner out here in Lake County, Florida?

I'll share a few places that I've enjoyed and one I'd still like to try.

Lake Eustis Waterfront Grille: If you're looking for scenic waterfront dining, this is a nice option. They offer both indoor and outdoor dining on Lake Eustis at 350 Lakeshore Drive in Eustis (phone 352-602-7446). They are open from 11 am - 9 pm Sunday - Thursday and 11 am - 11 pm on Friday - Saturday. You can order appetizers, salads, sandwiches, entrees with sides, desserts, beverages, and cocktails. Enjoy waterfront dining with a full bar. You can arrive in your vehicle the traditional way, or you can dock your boat right at the restaurant if you travel on the water. Their Shrimp & Chips have been excellent. I don't believe they accept reservations.

Here are a few of my favorite restaurants in Lake County, Florida, but I'm hoping you can suggest others. Photo by Helena Yankovska on Unsplash

Mission Inn Resort: One of my favorite places for a night out is Mission Inn. They are located at 10400 County Road 48 in Howey in the Hills and can be reached at 352-324-3101. Dining choices include La Margarita, open from 4 pm - 10 pm Sunday - Thursday, or 4 pm - 11 pm on Friday - Saturday. Enjoy cocktails, appetizers, soups, salads, flatbreads, sandwiches, entrees with sides, and desserts at La Margarita, where reservations aren't necessary. For a more elegant experience, try El Conquistador (evening & business casual attire) overlooking the fountain and golf course. Reservations can be made by calling 352-324-3911. They feature cocktails including wine, starters, soup, salad, entrees, sides, and dessert. On Saturdays from 5 pm - 9 pm, Nicker's (352-324-2718) does a Prime Rib and Seafood Buffet for $54 plus service charge and tax per person.

Please share your ideas for some of the best restaurants for dining on special occasions in Lake County, Florida. Photo by Justus Menke on Unsplash

Prime 3 on Main: I haven't gotten to try this yet, but from the recommendations some have already given on them, I think they deserve to be on this list! Prime 3 is located at 610 W. Main Street in Leesburg, and their phone number is 352-314-0015. They are on OpenTable and they do take reservations. Lunch doesn't require reservations but you can still make them and is served on Monday - Saturday from 11 am - 3 pm. Reservations are required for dinner which is served daily from 4 pm - 9 pm. They serve appetizers, sushi, sashimi, soups, salads, entrees, sides, desserts, and beverages including beer and wine.

There are several good fine dining options here in Lake County, Florida - no need to travel! Photo by Jakub Dziubak on Unsplash

Please be sure to share your suggestions for where to dine on special occasions here in Lake County, Florida so I can include them in a future article.

