Farmer's Casserole - Bake Breakfast in the Oven

This past weekend, we revisited a recipe for Farmer's Casserole we had made a while back. I had forgotten how good it was and how easy it was to make! Here's our version of the recipe with minor changes from the original:
Ingredients:
- Cooking spray
- 3-4 cups of frozen hash browns
- 1/3 cup shredded Colby Jack Cheese
- 1/2 cup shredded Cheddar Jack Cheese
- 1/3 cup shredded Swiss Cheese
- 1 cup of cooked diced ham
- 1/4 cup of chopped green onions (scallions)
- 4 eggs, beaten
- 1 can (12 ounces) of evaporated milk
- 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Use the cooking spray to grease a 2-quart baking dish.
- Arrange the hash browns evenly at the bottom of the baking dish.
- Sprinkle on the three kinds of cheese, diced ham, and green onions.
- In a medium bowl, mix the eggs, evaporated milk, pepper, and salt. Pour the mixture over the contents in the baking dish.
- Bake for 40-45 minutes in the preheated oven, or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean.
