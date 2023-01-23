This Week in Lake County, Florida: January 23 - 29, 2023

Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Looking for something to do here in Lake County, Florida this week? Here are a few ideas!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VJdeQ_0kO6eZ5p00
Chick-Fil-A in Mount Dora has free balloon art and face painting for kids on Monday nights!Photo byОльга Бережна / Pixabay

Monday, January 23, 2023:

  • Kids Night at Chick-Fil-A Mount Dora: offered every Monday from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Chick-Fil-A at 17240 US Highway 441 in Mount Dora, they will either have balloon art or face painting (it alternates each week)

Tuesday, January 24, 2023:

  • Family Crafting: every Tuesday from 3:30 - 4:30 pm, the Lake County Public Library in Lady Lake at 225 W. Guava Street does a new craft with no sign-up required
  • Movie Night: it's movie night at the Marianne Beck Memorial Library at 112 W. Central Avenue in Howey in the Hills from 5:00 - 7:00 pm. Tonight's movie is Sing 2 and refreshments will be served.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DhVHw_0kO6eZ5p00
Catch a free movie with snacks!Photo byCorina RaineronUnsplash

Wednesday, January 25, 2023:

  • Classic Film & a Traditional Movie Cartoon: enjoy a discussion of the classic film to be shown, a traditional movie cartoon, and a classic film at the W.T. Bland Memorial Library at 1995 N. Donnelly Street in Mount Dora from 7:00 - 9:00 pm. Free popcorn!

Thursday, January 26, 2023:

  • Lake County Farmer's Market: every Thursday from 8:00 am - 1:00 pm, shop from 100+ vendors selling produce, honey, goods, food, and more, 2101 N. County Road 452, Eustis

Friday, January 27, 2023:

  • Civil War Festival - The Raid on Renningers: today is education day for schools and homeschoolers from 9:00 am - 1:00 pm. Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for children 12 and under. 20651 US Highway 441, Mount Dora
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=025WQd_0kO6eZ5p00
There is a Civil War Festival at Renninger's this weekend.Photo byChris ChowonUnsplash

Saturday, January 28, 2023:

  • Civil War Festival - The Raid on Renningers: the civil war camps open at 9:00 am, there is a pre-battle concert at 1:00 pm, and the Raid on Renningers Battle begins at 2:00 pm. This event takes place from 9:00 am - 3:00 pm. Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for children 12 and under. 20651 US Highway 441, Mount Dora
  • Sesame Street Rocks Eustis: a fun, free, interactive day with Sesame Street in Ferran Park, 250 Ferran Park Drive, Eustis, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
  • Weekends at the Winery: 19239 US Highway 27 North, Clermont, Noon - 4:00 pm (winery open from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm), bring your lawn chairs, enjoy live entertainment by Theo Moon (singer/guitarist - acoustic music, soulful vocals, a wide variety of styles), food court & wine bar available (no outside food, beverages, coolers, or pets), winery tours available
  • Winter Fashion Show: see the latest styles and enjoy music by a DJ. There will be giveaways and scratch-off cards. Lake Square Mall at the Center Court, 10401 US Highway 441, Leesburg, 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
  • Downtown Cruise-In Classic Car Show: see 150+ classic cars at this 4th Saturday monthly event, shopping downtown, restaurants, music, 101 E. Magnolia Avenue, Eustis, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
  • Rhythm on Ruby Street: street party in downtown Tavares, 2 stages with live music, food trucks and vendors, roaming photo booth, strolling piano, street performers & showcases, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OK5ZF_0kO6eZ5p00
Enjoy live music here in Lake County, Florida!Photo byJose López FrancoonUnsplash

Sunday, January 29, 2023:

  • Clermont Sunday Farmer's Market: every Sunday from 9:00 am - 2:00 pm, shop outdoors for local produce, meat, honey, eggs, seafood, gifts, and home goods from 40 vendors in downtown Clermont on West Montrose Street
  • Mount Dora Village Market: every Sunday from 9:00 am - 2:00 pm, shop outdoors for fresh seafood, produce, plants, crafts, and more, 230 W. 4th Avenue, Mount Dora
  • Civil War Festival - The Raid on Renningers: the civil war camps open at 9:00 am, there is a pre-battle concert at 1:00 pm, and the Raid on Renningers Battle begins at 2:00 pm. This event takes place from 9:00 am - 3:00 pm. Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for children 12 and under. 20651 US Highway 441, Mount Dora
  • Weekends at the Winery: 19239 US Highway 27 North, Clermont, Noon - 4:00 pm (winery open from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm), bring your lawn chairs, enjoy live entertainment by Sarah French (original music, 60's & 70's pop-folk, and classic country), food court & wine bar available (no outside food, beverages, coolers, or pets), winery tours available

Are you interested in following along to keep up with upcoming events, interesting dining spots, and places to visit in Lake County, Florida? Here's what you need to do - download the Newsbreak app, create a User Account, and follow me at Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening! If you liked this article, I appreciate your comments and suggestions and your sharing it with others.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Lake County Florida# things to do# events# activities# this week

Comments / 1

Published by

Tired of reading irrelevant articles? Let's focus on what matters to you - what's happening in Lake County Florida and the surrounding area. We'll discuss events, things to do, and places to go.

Leesburg, FL
2K followers

More from Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Baked Macaroni & Cheese

Sometimes, even as an adult, I just crave the "comfort food" that I ate as a child! I love Baked Macaroni & Cheese, but when we made it previously, it always came out drier than I was hoping for. Not this time! We found a recipe that we adjusted a bit that produced a delicious macaroni and cheese that was nice and creamy! Enjoy!

Read full story
4 comments

Chicken Cordon Bleu… with a Twist

I’ve always been a fan of Chicken Cordon Bleu, but now there’s no question about it – this is the best recipe I've hit for making it! The key is the cheese – rather than using the standard Swiss cheese that most recipes call for, we used Cracker Barrel Black Ribbon Slices – California Smoked Provolone. It comes with 8 slices in an 8-ounce package. We used the whole package making this between what goes inside the chicken and the remainder in the sauce. It made a delicious entree - you can serve it with your favorite sides. Here is the original recipe that gave us the idea, but we made some changes and really enjoyed it.

Read full story
1 comments
Lake County, FL

Where Do You Like to Dine on a Special Occasion in Lake County, Florida?

I've been getting some great suggestions for places I didn't even know about in previous posts. I'm getting ready to plan a nice dinner out with my husband and some friends and I'm looking to find out where people like to go to have a really nice dinner out here in Lake County, Florida. One of my previous go-to spots was sold, and from everything I've heard, it's just not the same as before.

Read full story
1 comments
Lake County, FL

Farmer's Casserole - Bake Breakfast in the Oven

This past weekend, we revisited a recipe for Farmer's Casserole we had made a while back. I had forgotten how good it was and how easy it was to make! Here's our version of the recipe with minor changes from the original:

Read full story
8 comments
Lake County, FL

Organizations in Lake County, Florida That Will Pick Up Your Donated Items

A friend of mine recently replaced a few kitchen appliances. She said they were in good working condition but were the wrong color, not matching the stainless appliance package she was working towards. She hated to just pay to have them hauled away for disposal knowing they would likely just be trashed and not do anyone any good. After doing some searching, we found organizations that not only accept donations but will come out to your house and pick up donations in Lake County, Florida!

Read full story
Lake County, FL

Crockpot Fiesta Chicken - an easy meal when you don't feel like cooking!

I got lazy today and didn't feel like cooking! I started digging through my collection of recipes and I found this one. I had completely forgotten how much we enjoyed it and how simple it was to make! When you hit a day that you don't feel like cooking, give Crockpot Fiesta Chicken a try! Just make sure to put the ingredients you'll need on a shopping trip so you'll have them!

Read full story
6 comments

Shrimp Chow Mein - Make It at Home for Dinner!

This post may contain affiliate links, meaning information on purchasing products. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases, and this will be at no additional cost to you.

Read full story
Lake County, FL

The Vial of Life Offers Peace of Mind in Lake County, Florida

There is a great free program offered to seniors and those with medical conditions here in Lake County, Florida. It's called The Vial of Life. Imagine yourself in an emergency situation where you cannot explain your medical history, your allergies, your medications, or your emergency contacts to emergency responders when they come to your home. That's when The Vial of Life comes in handy!

Read full story
2 comments
Lake County, FL

Where Can You Find the Best Pizza in Lake County, Florida?

This question still has me stumped - where can you find the best pizza in Lake County, Florida? I'm even willing to drive a bit if that's what it takes. I've tried many places and most have been disappointing. Can you share your favorite pizza places in or around Lake County? Here are some of the best spots I've discovered:

Read full story
10 comments

Crockpot Beef Barley Soup

Beef Barley Soup was one of my favorite soups from when I was growing up. We had a little restaurant in town that made the absolute best Beef Barley Soup, and I have been trying to recreate it for years! My husband came across this recipe, modified it a bit, and it's really close to what I remember. Enjoy Beef Barley Soup that you can cook in your crockpot!

Read full story
5 comments
Lake County, FL

Any Suggestions for Date Night Spots in Lake County, Florida?

I saw a post the other day from someone looking for places to take their date in Lake County, Florida. I know of a few good spots, but I'm curious to know if you can think of something that I'm not considering. Here are a few of my favorite choices:

Read full story
2 comments
Lake County, FL

Plan an Amazing Valentine's Day Your Partner will Love in Lake County, Florida!

There's less than a month to Valentine's Day! Have you made your plans yet? Valentine's Day falls on a Tuesday this year. Some couples may be tied up with work and will prefer celebrating on a different day. Here are ideas for Valentine's Day - on the day and on nearby dates. Please note that the prices listed do not include taxes and service charges. Reservations are recommended, so be sure to make your plans early!

Read full story
Lake County, FL

Who Makes the Best Donuts in Lake County, Florida?

Every once in a while, I get a craving for a really good donut! When I lived up north, we had an Amish market that made fantastic donuts. I keep hoping to find something as good down here. My husband and I both have our favorite spots, but we're always interested in finding something new that might surprise us both. Here are a few of the donut shops in Lake County that we enjoy, plus I've included a few others that I've seen good comments about on social media.

Read full story
15 comments

Crockpot Beef Stroganoff

For me, Beef Stroganoff is one of my wintertime favorite meals that is true comfort food! Before I got into crockpot and Instant Pot cooking, I used to make it in a large frying pan. Now, I do everything for this delicious dinner in my Instant Pot on the slow cooker setting.

Read full story
2 comments

Instant Pot Beef Stew

This post may contain affiliate links, meaning information on purchasing products. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases, and this will be at no additional cost to you.

Read full story
Lake County, FL

Fun Free Activities for Adults and Seniors in Lake County, Florida

My Facebook and social media searches have pointed me toward today's article. I saw a post from someone trying to come up with ideas for things for her mother to do so she won't be so lonely. It turns out, Lake County, Florida has plenty of activities for adults and seniors! The Lake County Library System has a full schedule with plenty of free activities for people of all ages. Let's take a look at some of the possibilities!

Read full story

Security Deposits When Renting - And How to Know You'll Get Yours Back!

Every time you move into a new place, you'll be expected to put up a security deposit. Most tenants say they don't like to have to save up to be able to move into a new place, but most property owners require a security deposit upfront. Let's talk about what a security deposit is, when it needs to be paid, and how to go about making sure you'll get it back when you leave a property.

Read full story

Crockpot Beef Stew

One of my favorite cold-weather meals is Beef Stew. I have a favorite recipe for both my crockpot and my Instant Pot - today I'm sharing the crockpot recipe, and tomorrow will be the Instant Pot recipe. Both are super easy to make. If you're craving a delicious beef stew, give this one a try!

Read full story
1 comments
Lake County, FL

This Week in Lake County, Florida - Monday, January 16, 2023 - Sunday, January 22, 2023

Looking for something to do this week here in Lake County, Florida? Here are a few ideas!. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade: begins at 10:00 am at McKinney Park (801 Bloxam Avenue) and ends at Waterfront Park (100 3rd Street) in Clermont.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy