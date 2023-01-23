This Week in Lake County, Florida: January 23 - 29, 2023

Looking for something to do here in Lake County, Florida this week? Here are a few ideas!
Monday, January 23, 2023:
- Kids Night at Chick-Fil-A Mount Dora: offered every Monday from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Chick-Fil-A at 17240 US Highway 441 in Mount Dora, they will either have balloon art or face painting (it alternates each week)
Tuesday, January 24, 2023:
- Family Crafting: every Tuesday from 3:30 - 4:30 pm, the Lake County Public Library in Lady Lake at 225 W. Guava Street does a new craft with no sign-up required
- Movie Night: it's movie night at the Marianne Beck Memorial Library at 112 W. Central Avenue in Howey in the Hills from 5:00 - 7:00 pm. Tonight's movie is Sing 2 and refreshments will be served.
Wednesday, January 25, 2023:
- Classic Film & a Traditional Movie Cartoon: enjoy a discussion of the classic film to be shown, a traditional movie cartoon, and a classic film at the W.T. Bland Memorial Library at 1995 N. Donnelly Street in Mount Dora from 7:00 - 9:00 pm. Free popcorn!
Thursday, January 26, 2023:
- Lake County Farmer's Market: every Thursday from 8:00 am - 1:00 pm, shop from 100+ vendors selling produce, honey, goods, food, and more, 2101 N. County Road 452, Eustis
Friday, January 27, 2023:
- Civil War Festival - The Raid on Renningers: today is education day for schools and homeschoolers from 9:00 am - 1:00 pm. Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for children 12 and under. 20651 US Highway 441, Mount Dora
Saturday, January 28, 2023:
- Civil War Festival - The Raid on Renningers: the civil war camps open at 9:00 am, there is a pre-battle concert at 1:00 pm, and the Raid on Renningers Battle begins at 2:00 pm. This event takes place from 9:00 am - 3:00 pm. Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for children 12 and under. 20651 US Highway 441, Mount Dora
- Sesame Street Rocks Eustis: a fun, free, interactive day with Sesame Street in Ferran Park, 250 Ferran Park Drive, Eustis, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
- Weekends at the Winery: 19239 US Highway 27 North, Clermont, Noon - 4:00 pm (winery open from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm), bring your lawn chairs, enjoy live entertainment by Theo Moon (singer/guitarist - acoustic music, soulful vocals, a wide variety of styles), food court & wine bar available (no outside food, beverages, coolers, or pets), winery tours available
- Winter Fashion Show: see the latest styles and enjoy music by a DJ. There will be giveaways and scratch-off cards. Lake Square Mall at the Center Court, 10401 US Highway 441, Leesburg, 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
- Downtown Cruise-In Classic Car Show: see 150+ classic cars at this 4th Saturday monthly event, shopping downtown, restaurants, music, 101 E. Magnolia Avenue, Eustis, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
- Rhythm on Ruby Street: street party in downtown Tavares, 2 stages with live music, food trucks and vendors, roaming photo booth, strolling piano, street performers & showcases, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Sunday, January 29, 2023:
- Clermont Sunday Farmer's Market: every Sunday from 9:00 am - 2:00 pm, shop outdoors for local produce, meat, honey, eggs, seafood, gifts, and home goods from 40 vendors in downtown Clermont on West Montrose Street
- Mount Dora Village Market: every Sunday from 9:00 am - 2:00 pm, shop outdoors for fresh seafood, produce, plants, crafts, and more, 230 W. 4th Avenue, Mount Dora
- Civil War Festival - The Raid on Renningers: the civil war camps open at 9:00 am, there is a pre-battle concert at 1:00 pm, and the Raid on Renningers Battle begins at 2:00 pm. This event takes place from 9:00 am - 3:00 pm. Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for children 12 and under. 20651 US Highway 441, Mount Dora
- Weekends at the Winery: 19239 US Highway 27 North, Clermont, Noon - 4:00 pm (winery open from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm), bring your lawn chairs, enjoy live entertainment by Sarah French (original music, 60's & 70's pop-folk, and classic country), food court & wine bar available (no outside food, beverages, coolers, or pets), winery tours available
