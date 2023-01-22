Organizations in Lake County, Florida That Will Pick Up Your Donated Items

A friend of mine recently replaced a few kitchen appliances. She said they were in good working condition but were the wrong color, not matching the stainless appliance package she was working towards. She hated to just pay to have them hauled away for disposal knowing they would likely just be trashed and not do anyone any good. After doing some searching, we found organizations that not only accept donations but will come out to your house and pick up donations in Lake County, Florida!

First Baptist Church of Leesburg Thrift Store is located at 1210 West North Boulevard (441) in Leesburg (352-787-7583). They will accept working items but not TVs that are more than 10 years old. They accept furniture that can be sold, free of stains and structural defects. Donations can be brought to them but they will pick up larger items like furniture if you call them.

Habitat for Humanity Lake-Sumter is located at 200 North Lone Oak Drive in Leesburg or at 710 South Bay Street in Eustis. They accept donations of new or gently used furniture, household items, appliances, home improvement items, and more. You can schedule a pickup by calling 352-589-3005.

The Salvation Army has a location in Lake County at 2605 South Street in Leesburg (352-365-0079). They have a family store and a donation drop box. You can also schedule pickups for your donations, including clothes, books, miscellaneous items, household items, furniture, sporting goods, appliances, tools, computers, electronics, and vehicles.

Sheriffs Ranches Enterprises has a location at 27900 US Highway 27 in Leesburg (352-787-0633). They accept clothing, appliances, jewelry, antiques, furniture, vehicles, and more. You can call them to schedule a pickup.

