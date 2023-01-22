Crockpot Fiesta Chicken - an easy meal when you don't feel like cooking!

I got lazy today and didn't feel like cooking! I started digging through my collection of recipes and I found this one. I had completely forgotten how much we enjoyed it and how simple it was to make! When you hit a day that you don't feel like cooking, give Crockpot Fiesta Chicken a try! Just make sure to put the ingredients you'll need on a shopping trip so you'll have them!

You'll love Fiesta Chicken with diced tomatoes, corn, and black beans! Photo by Single.Earth on Unsplash

Ingredients:

2-3 pounds of boneless chicken breasts or thighs (I had a 5-pack of larger chicken breasts, about 3 pounds total)

1 package of McCormick Slow Cooker Fiesta Chicken Seasoning Mix

3 cans (14.5 ounces each) of Contadina Diced Roma Tomatoes

1 can (15 ounces) of Progresso Black Beans, drained and rinsed

1 package of frozen corn, thawed (or 1 can of corn, drained)

4 cups rice

Toppings for serving: shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream, green onions

When cooked low and slow, boneless chicken breasts will shred nicely once removed from your crockpot. Photo by Карина Панченко / Pixabay

Directions:

Place the chicken into the crockpot. Mix together the seasoning mix, diced tomatoes, corn, and black beans until blended. Pour over the chicken. Close your crockpot and cook on low for 8 hours or high for 4 hours. Estimate how much time it will take to prepare your rice (I used Minute Rice, so not much for me). Make the rice according to the directions. Remove the chicken and place it in a bowl. Shred the chicken using two forks. Return the chicken to the slow cooker and mix well. Serve the Fiesta Chicken mixture over rice and top as you prefer with shredded cheddar, sour cream, and green onions.

Many of my articles to date have dealt specifically with Lake County, Florida, but I'm expanding and covering recipes I enjoy. If you enjoy cooking in your slow cooker, here are a few great slow cooker recipes for you - Crockpot Beef Stroganoff, Crockpot Mississippi Pot Roast, Crockpot Glazed Pork Tenderloin, Crockpot Merlot Beef, Crockpot Herbed Chicken Stew, Crockpot Beef Stew, Crockpot Beef Barley Soup, and Slow Cooker Cuban Ropa Vieja.

