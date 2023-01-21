Shrimp Chow Mein - Make It at Home for Dinner!

This post may contain affiliate links, meaning information on purchasing products. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases, and this will be at no additional cost to you.

Shrimp Chow Mein is easy to cook at home! Photo by Cindy Rybaczyk / Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

I absolutely love Shrimp Chow Mein, but after a bad experience ordering from a local take-out restaurant, I decided it was time to learn how to make it. My husband is a great cook so he started searching for a recipe. You'll find a recipe for Chicken Chow Mein that he thought sounded right at the above link, but he made some minor changes and we both loved it! Enjoy!

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons peanut oil

4 cups celery, thinly sliced on the diagonal

4 cups onions, thinly sliced

1 teaspoon sugar

1 pound shrimp

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 cups Progresso Chicken Broth

About 8 tablespoons of cornstarch mixed in 1/2 cup water

4 cups white rice (whichever you prefer - we used Minute Rice)

La Choy Chow Mein Noodles

This recipe makes 4 nice-sized portions of Shrimp Chow Mein served over rice. Photo by Matt Jones on Unsplash

Directions:

Make the rice. By the time it's done, your Chow Mein will be ready! Place a very large wok over high heat and let it sit for a minute. Add the oil, swishing it around the sides of the wok. Once it begins smoking, add in the onions and celery. Sprinkle the sugar over them and mix. Stir-fry for 2-4 minutes. Push the onion and celery mixture to the side of the wok. If needed, add a little more peanut oil to the open area. Add in the shrimp and allow them to cook. Once cooked, mix the shrimp with the onions and celery. Add in the soy sauce and the chicken broth. Once the mixture starts to boil, mix the cornstarch with the water in a small bowl or measuring cup, blending thoroughly. Add the mixture to the wok, continually stirring. If you prefer your Chow Mein to be thicker, you can add more cornstarch mixed with water. If it's too thick, add a little water and stir. Remove from heat. Divide the rice into 4 bowls, spreading it out across the bottoms of the bowls. Top each with 1/4 of the Shrimp Chow Mein mixture. Top with La Choy Chow Mein Noodles, and serve with additional soy sauce to taste.

Use a large wok when cooking Shrimp Chow Mein, as you need space to cook the shrimp after pushing the onions and celery aside. Photo by Cooker King on Unsplash

Suggestion for a wok: we ordered a nice T-fal 14" nonstick wok a few months back. The link listed is similar to what we ordered (I couldn't find the exact one). Here is a link to other nonstick wok options that are 14" or larger. Just be careful to use spoons that won't harm the finish.

