The Vial of Life Offers Peace of Mind in Lake County, Florida

Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

There is a great free program offered to seniors and those with medical conditions here in Lake County, Florida. It's called The Vial of Life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31bIOs_0kMntMRn00
When you are in an emergency situation, having The Vial of Life provides emergency responders with your medical information.Photo byObi - @pixel7propixonUnsplash

Imagine yourself in an emergency situation where you cannot explain your medical history, your allergies, your medications, or your emergency contacts to emergency responders when they come to your home. That's when The Vial of Life comes in handy!

As soon as emergency responders arrive, they'll see a sticker on your front door. That tells them that you have a Vial of Life containing your medical information inside of your refrigerator. By seeing the sticker on your front door, they'll know to get the vial from your fridge and bring it with them as you are transported to the hospital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m2NZM_0kMntMRn00
The Vial of Life is a free program for seniors and those with medical conditions here in Lake County, Florida.Photo byPaul Brennan / Pixabay

This service is completely free, so don't make the mistake of ordering it from a company on the Internet that's hoping to make money! Here's all you need to do.

  • Go to the Lake County Sheriff's Office website and access the Vial of Life page. This gives an overview of the program and tells how it works.
  • Follow the directions for how to apply - it says to contact the Community Engagement Unit of the Lake County Sheriff's Office at 1-352-326-8108. There is also an email address provided if you prefer: commservices@lcso.org

It's really simple, and it provides first responders and doctors with your important medical information. What a great service for seniors and for people with medical conditions! Best of all, it's absolutely free!

