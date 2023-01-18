Who Makes the Best Donuts in Lake County, Florida?

Every once in a while, I get a craving for a really good donut! When I lived up north, we had an Amish market that made fantastic donuts. I keep hoping to find something as good down here. My husband and I both have our favorite spots, but we're always interested in finding something new that might surprise us both. Here are a few of the donut shops in Lake County that we enjoy, plus I've included a few others that I've seen good comments about on social media.

Where do you go when you're craving a really good donut? Photo by NajlaCam on Unsplash

Dip-A-Dee Donuts: a family-owned donut shop at 1376 W. North Boulevard in Leesburg. I haven't tried this one myself, but looking at their reviews, I think I need to pay them a visit!

The Donut King: they began as a family-owned donut shop at 208 S. Highway 27 in Minneola in 2007. Since then, they have expanded and now have a location at 708 S. 14th Street in Leesburg. They have a third location in Orange County as well (3716 Howell Branch Road #1701 in Winter Park). Their donuts are made fresh in-house every day.

King's Donuts: a donut shop and deli located at 3301 County Rd 19A in Mount Dora. This is a small family-owned shop that warns that they do sell out before closing time on some days.

O Sweet Mini's: a husband and wife-operated food truck that makes donuts fresh while you wait. If you've never had a freshly cooked hot mini donut, be sure to give them a try! They publish their planned locations on their website, and you can call them if you'd like a delivery for your group.

Please share your suggestions for great places to get donuts here in Lake County, Florida! Photo by tripleMdesignz on Unsplash

So now I ask you - where do you go when you want a really good donut here in Lake County, Florida? Please share your suggestions!

