Crockpot Beef Stroganoff

For me, Beef Stroganoff is one of my wintertime favorite meals that is true comfort food! Before I got into crockpot and Instant Pot cooking, I used to make it in a large frying pan. Now, I do everything for this delicious dinner in my Instant Pot on the slow cooker setting.

My version of this recipe is based on a recipe I found for the Best Easy Instant Pot Beef Stroganoff. This truly is a nearly 5-star recipe - it's delicious! The best part - it's so easy to make, and you can make it in a crockpot too!

Make Beef Stroganoff in a crockpot for an easy, delicious dinner! Photo by Correen on Unsplash

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 lbs beef stew meat

Salt & pepper to taste

12 oz package of sliced white mushrooms

6 tsp minced garlic

6 tbsp butter

4 tbsp flour

6 cups Progresso Beef Broth

8 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

12 oz package of egg noodles

1 cup Daisy Sour Cream (perfect because it's nice and thick)

Thickening – 2 tbsp cornstarch whisked into ¼ cup broth; may double it if it’s not thick enough for you

Enjoy your Beef Stroganoff! Photo by Collov Home Design on Unsplash

Directions:

Heat the olive oil in a skillet. Season the stew meat with salt & pepper and brown it in small batches. When finished, scrape off the bits at the bottom of the pan (use a little of the broth if necessary) and transfer the meat into your crockpot. (Optional: if you are using a slow cooker, multi-cooker, or an Instant Pot that can saute, you can brown the meat right in the pot). In the skillet, add the butter, garlic, and mushrooms. Once the butter is completely melted, sprinkle in the flour and stir to coat the mushrooms. Cook for 3 minutes. Transfer the butter/mushroom/flour mixture into your crockpot. Add in the beef broth and Worcestershire sauce. Close your crockpot and cook on low for 7-8 hours or on high for 4-5 hours, until the beef is tender. Close to the time the beef stroganoff is done, cook your egg noodles. Open the crockpot. Stir in sour cream, taste, and add salt and pepper as needed. Serve or if you like a thicker stroganoff sauce, whisk together 1/4 cup broth and the cornstarch, and stir the mixture into the stroganoff. If thickening with the broth & cornstarch, cover and cook for an additional 5-10 minutes or until thickened.

