Yesterday, I shared a recipe for a Crockpot Beef Stew that is out of this world! Today I'm sharing an Instant Pot Beef Stew recipe that I've adjusted a bit and we've enjoyed. Without question, beef stew is one of my go-to meals in the winter. The nice thing is it's easy to make in your crockpot or your Instant Pot! Enjoy Instant Pot Beef Stew!

It's easy to make a delicious Beef Stew in your Instant Pot! Photo by HANSUAN FABREGAS / Pixabay

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of olive oil

1 1/2 pounds of beef stew meat

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

2 bay leaves

1 sprig of fresh rosemary (or 1 teaspoon of dried rosemary if you don't have sprigs)

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

2 drops of Kitchen Bouquet Browning & Seasoning Sauce

1 tablespoon of Spice World Minced Garlic (or 3 cloves garlic, minced)

1 large onion, chopped into wedges

16-ounce bag of baby carrots

1 1/2 pounds of cubed potatoes

1 15-ounce bag of frozen peas (a smaller bag is fine too)

1 32-ounce container of Progresso Beef Broth

2 teaspoons of Better Than Bouillon Roasted Beef Base

1 15-ounce can of Contadina Tomato Sauce

2 tablespoons of tomato paste (suggestion: get a tube of Pomi Double Concentrated Tomato Paste to not waste a can each time you need just a small amount)

3 tablespoons cornstarch

3 tablespoons water

I love cooking in my Instant Pot! It's eliminated so many other appliances in my kitchen. Photo by Katherine Chase on Unsplash

Directions:

Set your Instant Pot on Saute and add the olive oil. Once the oil is heated, add in the meat and season it with salt, black pepper, and Italian seasoning. Brown the meat on all sides. Add in the beef broth and scrape the brown bits from the bottom of the Instant Pot. Add in all remaining ingredients except for the cornstarch and water. Stir. Close the Instant Pot, lock the lid, and make sure the steam valve is closed. Set the Instant Pot on Pressure Cook (or Manual) for 35 minutes. It will take 10-15 minutes for the pot to pressurize. Once the Instant Pot signals that it has finished cooking, allow the pot to naturally release pressure for at least 10 minutes. Then do a quick release with the remaining pressure. Open the Instant Pot. Mix together the cornstarch and the cold water. Add slowly into the stew, stirring until blended. If you prefer a thicker stew, add in additional cornstarch mixed with water. If you would like your stew to be darker in color, stir in an additional drop or two of Kitchen Bouquet. Remove the bay leaves and fresh rosemary sprig. Enjoy!

Many of my articles to date have dealt specifically with Lake County, Florida, but I'm expanding and covering recipes I enjoy. If you enjoy cooking in your Instant Pot, check out some of the other recipes that I've shared if you think you might enjoy them: Instant Pot Beef Stroganoff, Instant Pot Beef Tips, Instant Pot Chicken Stew, Chicken Marsala, Instant Pot Chicken Creole, Beef & Guinness Stew, Instant Pot Stuffed Pepper Soup, Instant Pot Split Pea Soup with Ham, and Instant Pot Lasagna. If you cook in a slow cooker or in your Instant Pot on the slow cooker setting, here are a few more good options: Crockpot Mississippi Pot Roast, Crockpot Glazed Pork Tenderloin, Crockpot Merlot Beef, Slow Cooker Cuban Ropa Vieja, and Crockpot Herbed Chicken Stew.

