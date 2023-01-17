Fun Free Activities for Adults and Seniors in Lake County, Florida

My Facebook and social media searches have pointed me toward today's article. I saw a post from someone trying to come up with ideas for things for her mother to do so she won't be so lonely. It turns out, Lake County, Florida has plenty of activities for adults and seniors! The Lake County Library System has a full schedule with plenty of free activities for people of all ages. Let's take a look at some of the possibilities!

All Ages Painting: all ages from children through adults begin with a brief lesson and then try to create a unique masterpiece based on the lesson. All supplies are provided or you can bring your own brushes. They meet on the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 3:00 - 4:00 pm at the Astor County Library.

Chair Yoga: in this group, you'll learn yoga activities that you can do sitting down, like poses and stretches. They meet most weeks at the WT Bland Public Library in Mount Dora on Tuesdays from 10:00 - 11:00 am. Another Chair Yoga group meets most weeks on Mondays from 4:00 - 5:00 pm at the Leesburg Public Library (the one in Leesburg requires registering online) or live via Zoom.

Cooper Crafter's Group: meet with crafters of all ages each week from 2:00 - 5:00 pm each Thursday at the Cooper Memorial Library in Clermont and bring your current project and supplies (yarn, thread, bead, fiber, paper, etc).

Cooper Quilters Group: this group meets every Tuesday and Thursday at the Cooper Memorial Library in Clermont in the Friends Room from 9:00 am - 2:00 pm to work on their current projects. Bring your supplies with you and enjoy quilting with others!

Frayed Knot Knit & Crochet Club: at this club which meets on the first and third Tuesday of each month from 10:00 am to noon at the Tavares Public Library, you can learn to knit or crochet or you can enjoy working on your current project. Supplies are provided for beginners or you can bring your project.

Inquisitive Minds: meet with other seniors and adults and discuss popular topics plus share unique perspectives. They meet on the first and third Tuesday of each month from 10:30 am - 12:00 noon at the Fruitland Park Library.

Knitting and Crocheting Group for Adults: bring your current project and supplies and join other knitters and crocheters each Thursday from 3:00 - 5:30 pm at the Cagan Crossings Community Library in Clermont.

Knitting Drop-In: bring your own supplies (size 10 knitting needles and bulky weight yarn), make new friends, and learn and work together. Meet every Friday from 10:30 am - 1:30 pm at the WT Bland Public Library in Mount Dora.

Knitting with Myla: learn a new hobby or work on a current project together, whether crocheting, sewing, knitting, or embroidery. Bring all of the materials you'll need to the Fruitland Park Library every Tuesday from 1:00 - 3:00 pm.

Mahjong: adults and seniors with and without experience are welcome to come together every Wednesday from 11:00 am - 2:00 pm to play this game with domino-like tiles at the Fruitland Park Library.

Meditation Workshop: learn meditation techniques and benefits in this group that meets on the 2nd and 3rd Tuesday of every month at the WT Bland Public Library in Mount Dora from 6:30 - 7:15 pm.

Needle Arts Group: if you enjoy needlework such as needlepoint, embroidery, crewel, or cross stitch, bring your materials to this group which meets weekly on Thursdays from 9:30 am - 3:30 pm at the WT Bland Public Library in Mount Dora. Bring a bag lunch and a drink if you'd like, and stay as long as you can.

Scrabble: on the first and third Saturday of each month from 2:00 - 4:30 pm at the WT Bland Public Library in Mount Dora, adults and teens meet to play Scrabble board games. There is another Scrabble Club that meets every Monday from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm for adults at the Astor County Library.

Senior Hangout Day: this group of senior citizens meets weekly at the Cagan Crossings Community Library in Clermont from 2:00 - 3:30 pm to enjoy book discussions, bingo, a movie, or activity while enjoying different flavors of coffee and tea each week.

Wood Carvers Club: all ages come together and learn word carving techniques, carving safety, layouts, wood types, and more. This group meets weekly on Saturdays from 9:00 am - 12:00 noon at the WT Bland Public Library in Mount Dora.

