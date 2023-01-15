This Week in Lake County, Florida - Monday, January 16, 2023 - Sunday, January 22, 2023

Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Looking for something to do this week here in Lake County, Florida? Here are a few ideas!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dwf6X_0kFlQV6s00
Markets this week include farmer's markets and antique / collectibles markets.Photo byShelley PaulsonUnsplash

Monday, January 16:

Tuesday, January 17:

  • Family Crafting: every Tuesday from 3:30 - 4:30 pm, the Lake County Public Library in Lady Lake at 225 W. Guava Street does a new craft with no sign-up required

Thursday, January 19:

Friday, January 20:

  • Renningers Antiques & Collectors Extravaganza: three-day special event with 800+ vendors selling antiques, collectibles, vintage, and more, 1-day Friday pass for $10, or a 3-day pass for $15, 20651 US-441, Mount Dora, 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
  • Wine Stroll: enjoy walking through downtown Clermont while sampling wines at participating locations, $20 per person, photo ID required, tickets available beginning at 5:30 pm at Wheatley Realty Group, 664 W. Montrose Street, 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BMxpW_0kFlQV6s00
Get a free tree on Arbor Day!Photo byFranonUnsplash

Saturday, January 21:

  • Renningers Antiques & Collectors Extravaganza: three-day special event with 800+ vendors selling antiques, collectibles, vintage, and more, 1-day Saturday pass for $6, or a 3-day pass for $15, 20651 US-441, Mount Dora, 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
  • Arbor Day at Wooten Park, Tavares: free trees, interactive educational exhibits, proper tree planting seminar, raptor presentation, 100 E. Ruby Street, Tavares, 9:00 am - 1:00 pm
  • Weekends at the Winery: 19239 US Highway 27 North, Clermont, Noon - 4:00 pm (winery open from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm), bring your lawn chairs, enjoy live entertainment by Rob Hazen (a one-man band), food court & wine bar available (no outside food, beverages, coolers, or pets), winery tours available
  • The Sonic Experience: beginning at 1:00 pm in front of Books-A-Million at the Lake Square Mall (10401 US Highway 441, Leesburg), there is a Sonic Meet & Greet, Story Time, and a Paper Craft
  • Plaid in the Park: immerse yourself in Scottish entertainment, food & drink available, Sunset Park, 230 W. 4th Avenue, Mount Dora, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
  • Mega Food Truck Rally: enjoy purchasing food and drinks from 20+ food trucks in downtown Clermont, vendors & crafters, stores open late, 650 W. Montrose Street, 4:00 - 9:00 pm
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VWb67_0kFlQV6s00
This week is Plaid in the Park in Mount Dora!Photo byDjurdjica BoskoviconUnsplash

Sunday, January 22:

  • Clermont Sunday Farmer's Market: every Sunday from 9:00 am - 2:00 pm, shop outdoors for local produce, meat, honey, eggs, seafood, gifts, and home goods from 40 vendors in downtown Clermont on West Montrose Street
  • Mount Dora Village Market: every Sunday from 9:00 am - 2:00 pm, shop outdoors for fresh seafood, produce, plants, crafts, and more, 230 W. 4th Avenue, Mount Dora
  • Weekends at the Winery: 19239 US Highway 27 North, Clermont, Noon - 4:00 pm (winery open from 11:00 am - 5:00 pm), bring your lawn chairs, enjoy live entertainment by Beautiful Bobby Blackmon (contemporary southern soul, blues, & classic R&B), food court & wine bar available (no outside food, beverages, coolers, or pets), winery tours available

# Lake County Florida# things to do# events# activities# Lake County

Comments / 0

Published by

Tired of reading irrelevant articles? Let's focus on what matters to you - what's happening in Lake County Florida and the surrounding area. We'll discuss events, things to do, and places to go.

Leesburg, FL
1K followers

