This Week in Lake County, Florida - Monday, January 16, 2023 - Sunday, January 22, 2023

Looking for something to do this week here in Lake County, Florida? Here are a few ideas!
Monday, January 16:
- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade: begins at 10:00 am at McKinney Park (801 Bloxam Avenue) and ends at Waterfront Park (100 3rd Street) in Clermont.
Tuesday, January 17:
- Family Crafting: every Tuesday from 3:30 - 4:30 pm, the Lake County Public Library in Lady Lake at 225 W. Guava Street does a new craft with no sign-up required
Thursday, January 19:
- Lake County Farmer's Market: every Thursday from 8:00 am - 1:00 pm, shop from 100+ vendors selling produce, honey, goods, food, and more, 2101 N. County Road 452, Eustis
- Hayride Happy Hour at the Far Reach Ranch: every Thursday from 5:00 - 8:00 pm, enjoy a free hayride, live music, bounce houses, and playground. Food and drink available for purchase. 1255 S. Dora Boulevard, Tavares
- Family Movie Night at the Eustis Library: from 6:00 - 7:30 pm (approxmate), enjoy a family movie rated G or PG with popcorn. 120 N. Center Street, Eustis
Friday, January 20:
- Renningers Antiques & Collectors Extravaganza: three-day special event with 800+ vendors selling antiques, collectibles, vintage, and more, 1-day Friday pass for $10, or a 3-day pass for $15, 20651 US-441, Mount Dora, 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
- Wine Stroll: enjoy walking through downtown Clermont while sampling wines at participating locations, $20 per person, photo ID required, tickets available beginning at 5:30 pm at Wheatley Realty Group, 664 W. Montrose Street, 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday, January 21:
- Renningers Antiques & Collectors Extravaganza: three-day special event with 800+ vendors selling antiques, collectibles, vintage, and more, 1-day Saturday pass for $6, or a 3-day pass for $15, 20651 US-441, Mount Dora, 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
- Arbor Day at Wooten Park, Tavares: free trees, interactive educational exhibits, proper tree planting seminar, raptor presentation, 100 E. Ruby Street, Tavares, 9:00 am - 1:00 pm
- Weekends at the Winery: 19239 US Highway 27 North, Clermont, Noon - 4:00 pm (winery open from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm), bring your lawn chairs, enjoy live entertainment by Rob Hazen (a one-man band), food court & wine bar available (no outside food, beverages, coolers, or pets), winery tours available
- The Sonic Experience: beginning at 1:00 pm in front of Books-A-Million at the Lake Square Mall (10401 US Highway 441, Leesburg), there is a Sonic Meet & Greet, Story Time, and a Paper Craft
- Plaid in the Park: immerse yourself in Scottish entertainment, food & drink available, Sunset Park, 230 W. 4th Avenue, Mount Dora, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
- Mega Food Truck Rally: enjoy purchasing food and drinks from 20+ food trucks in downtown Clermont, vendors & crafters, stores open late, 650 W. Montrose Street, 4:00 - 9:00 pm
Sunday, January 22:
- Clermont Sunday Farmer's Market: every Sunday from 9:00 am - 2:00 pm, shop outdoors for local produce, meat, honey, eggs, seafood, gifts, and home goods from 40 vendors in downtown Clermont on West Montrose Street
- Mount Dora Village Market: every Sunday from 9:00 am - 2:00 pm, shop outdoors for fresh seafood, produce, plants, crafts, and more, 230 W. 4th Avenue, Mount Dora
- Weekends at the Winery: 19239 US Highway 27 North, Clermont, Noon - 4:00 pm (winery open from 11:00 am - 5:00 pm), bring your lawn chairs, enjoy live entertainment by Beautiful Bobby Blackmon (contemporary southern soul, blues, & classic R&B), food court & wine bar available (no outside food, beverages, coolers, or pets), winery tours available
