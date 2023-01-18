Crockpot Cuban Beef Stew - Ropa Vieja

If you're looking for a tasty beef dish where the meat just falls apart and blends with the other ingredients, chances are you'll enjoy Ropa Vieja (that's the link to the original recipe I used the first time I made it - I've adjusted it slightly since). I like to serve it in soft tortilla shells, but some prefer it over rice. This comes out great cooked in a crockpot or slow cooker. If you have an Instant Pot, use your slow cooker setting. Enjoy!

Enjoy Ropa Vieja cooked in your slow cooker! Photo by Fernando Andrade on Unsplash

Ingredients:

Ropa Vieja is an easy-to-prepare dinner that you can cook in your slow cooker or in your Instant Pot on the slow cook setting. Photo by Becca Tapert on Unsplash

Directions:

Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a large skillet (or if your slow cooker or Instant Pot has the ability to Saute, you can do everything in the pot). Brown the flank steak on each side for about 4 minutes. If browning in a skillet, place the browned flank steak in your slow cooker or Instant Pot. In a large bowl, mix together all of the remaining ingredients except for the soft tortilla shells or rice. Pour the mixture over the flank steak in your slow cooker or Instant Pot. Cover and slow cook on high for 4 hours or on low for up to 10 hours. Shred the meat and serve with soft tortilla shells or rice.

Many of my articles to date have dealt specifically with Lake County, Florida, but I'm expanding and covering recipes I enjoy. If you enjoy cooking in your slow cooker, here are a few great slow cooker recipes for you - Crockpot Mississippi Pot Roast, Crockpot Glazed Pork Tenderloin, Crockpot Merlot Beef, and Crockpot Herbed Chicken Stew.

