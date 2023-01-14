Where Can You Find Farm-Fresh Eggs & Produce in Lake County, Florida?

This morning while reading posts on Facebook, I came across one for people hoping to find out where they could buy farm fresh eggs locally. It sounded like something people might like to know, so I'm expanding it a bit and covering where you can find farm-fresh eggs, meats, and produce here in Lake County, Florida.

You can get farm-fresh eggs here in Lake County, Florida! Photo by Katie Bernotsky on Unsplash

Weekly Markets:

Lake County Farmer's Market: every Thursday from 8:00 am - 1:00 pm, shop from 100+ vendors selling produce, honey, goods, food, and more, 2101 N. County Road 452, Eustis

Cagan Crossings Farmer's Market: every Friday from 10:00 am - 2:00 pm, shop outdoors for produce, dairy, meats, poultry, plants, food, and crafts by the library at 600 Cagan Park Avenue, Clermont

Dona Vista Market: every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm, you'll find local farmers and artists selling their products, including fruits, vegetables, plants, eggs, and more. Located at 16209 Eustis Place, Umatilla

Clermont Sunday Farmer's Market: every Sunday from 9:00 am - 2:00 pm, shop outdoors for local produce, meat, honey, eggs, seafood, gifts, and home goods from 40 vendors in downtown Clermont on West Montrose Street

Mount Dora Village Market: every Sunday from 9:00 am - 2:00 pm, shop outdoors for fresh seafood, produce, plants, crafts, and more, 230 W. 4th Avenue, Mount Dora

There are several weekly farmer's markets. Photo by Shelley Pauls on Unsplash

Monthly Markets:

Fresh Market at Ferran Park: this monthly market from 9:00 am - 1:00 pm features vendors with local food, art, hand-crafted items, and more on Ferran Park Drive in Eustis. Sponsored by the Whimsy Market, Crafted Scent Bar, and the City of Eustis.

Produce Stands / Farms:

Bountiful Farms: this is a small, family-owned and operated produce farm and bistro. Depending on the season, they offer heirloom tomatoes, cabbage, kale, lettuce, broccoli, carrots, bok choy, sprouts, onions, and peppers. They are located at 27314 County Road 33 in Okahumpka.

Happy Feet Hatchery: they offer baby chicks, pullets (when available), hatching eggs, and farm-fresh eggs by appointment. They are located at 35703 Huff Road in Eustis and they can be reached by sending them a message online or by phone at 1-407-733-4427.

Harrison Creek Farm: this is a family farm that specializes in pasture-raised poultry. They sell at the Clermont Farmer's Market and at their farm (see days and hours on their website). They are located at 4322 Lake Erie Road in Groveland. They sell eggs from their egg stand when they are available, whole chickens, frozen turkeys, chicken parts (breasts, tenders, wings, leg quarters, legs, thighs, feet, heart, liver, & gizzards), and family-sized chicken boxes.

Long & Scott Farms: the market is currently closed for the winter, but they do accept orders for jarred products (jams, jellies, & sauces) online. Once the market reopens, depending on the season they will have corn, Kirby cucumbers, sweet & red onions, okra, conch peas, seedless lemons, and more available. They are located at 26216 County Road 448A in Mount Dora.

Sunshine Farms of Paisley: a family-operated farm with milk (goat & cow), cheese, yogurt, butter, eggs, organic chickens & ducks, baby goats, hatching eggs, and more. They are located at 42209 Pine Valley Drive in Paisley

Waterfront Farm: they call themselves a "farmette" with Brangus cows, various types of fowl, and a colorful egg enthusiast. They are located at 11248 Whoopers Run in Clermont. The egg shack is reopening as of Monday, January 16th and it will be restocked every Monday for first come, first serve chicken eggs for $5 a dozen. They also have quail eggs.

Support your local Lake County, Florida farmers! Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash

I was surprised that we have this many options for farm fresh produce, meats, and eggs here in Lake County, Florida. I'm sure I missed other options, so if you know of any farm markets, produce stands, or farms that I didn't cover, please add them to the comments.

