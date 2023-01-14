Instant Pot Chicken Creole

This post may contain affiliate links, meaning information on purchasing products. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases, and this will be at no additional cost to you.

I'm looking at this weekend's forecast and it's supposed to get cold! That got me thinking about what I might want to cook to warm us up, and I remember making Chicken Creole last winter a few times. The original recipe was for cooking it on the stovetop, but I switched to cooking it in the Instant Pot. To me, chicken creole is the perfect comfort food served over rice on a cold day. Enjoy!

Chicken Creole is delicious on a cold, winter day! Photo by Catkin / Pixabay

Ingredients:

1 1/2 pounds of boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1" cubes

1/4 cup of olive oil

2 medium onions, chopped

2 green bell peppers, chopped

1 cup of celery, chopped

28-ounce can of Contadina Diced Tomatoes

2 cups of Progresso Chicken Broth

12-ounce can of Contadina Tomato Paste

1 teaspoon Spice World Minced Garlic

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon dried basil

1 teaspoon thyme

1 teaspoon marjoram

1 teaspoon Zatarain's Creole Seasoning (optional, nice if you like some zing)

3 cups of rice cooked according to the package directions

Cut your chicken breasts into 1" pieces. Photo by Карина Панченко / Pixabay

Directions:

Set your Instant Pot on Saute. Add in the olive oil. Once it's heated, brown the chicken pieces. Remove and keep them warm. Add in the onions, green peppers, celery, and minced garlic, and saute them until tender. Add in all of the remaining ingredients (the chicken, canned items, and the seasonings) except for the rice. Stir. Close the Instant Pot, lock the lid, and make sure the steam valve is closed. Set the Instant Pot on Pressure Cook (or Manual) for 10 minutes. It will take 10-15 minutes for the pot to pressurize. While the Chicken Creole is cooking, prepare the rice. Once the Instant Pot signals that it has finished cooking, allow the pot to naturally release pressure for 5 minutes. Then do a quick release with the remaining pressure. Open the Instant Pot. Dinner is ready! Serve over rice.

Your Instant Pot can pressure cook or slow cook. Photo by Katherine Chase on Unsplash

Many of my articles to date have dealt specifically with Lake County, Florida, but I'm expanding and covering recipes I enjoy.

