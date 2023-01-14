I've talked to realtors and tenants about the question, "when is the best time to find a rental" People's opinions seem to vary, especially by location. Let's see if we can come to a conclusion on this question!

Investopedia says that renters looking for lots of options for places should be looking in May through October because these are the months with major life changes happening, like graduates leaving the nest. It's also a popular time because kids are out of school. However, they say if you want to find the best prices, you should be shopping for a place from October through April. Wait a minute - they've basically included the entire year! Do you get my confusion? The one thing they point out that I do agree with strongly is that people typically don't want to move during the holiday season. Let's keep searching for answers!

Apartment Guide feels that you will save the most money if you switch rentals between November through March, particularly during the holiday season when most people aren't interested in making a move. The time of year with the most demand (and most likely, the highest prices) will be in the summer months. Depending on where you're searching, different areas will have different peak times (like college towns). I like their tip about the time of day to search, which they say is between 9-10 am which is when property managers normally post new listings.

Rent.Com has a blog post discussing the best time of the year to rent an apartment. They feel that winter is the best time to find a new rental due to less demand for finding a rental, better options for what you're hoping to find, and potential money-saving opportunities.

Apartment List suggests searching months in advance of when you hope to move so you can begin to put together a list of what features you really want to find in your new rental. They say that in the summer months (July-September most likely), rent prices typically increase. The good thing is that they may decline in the winter months (especially December-February) when there isn't as much demand and property owners don't want to sit with a vacant property not making any money!

RentCafe seems to be another good source of information on this topic. They agree that the winter months when it's colder can be best for finding the best prices. They feel that people tend to not want to move during the holidays and at the beginning of the year, so landlords may be more willing to drop prices to find renters. They state that February may be the best month to rent but renters should begin searching in January. Another good tip is to always begin searching at the beginning of the month for rentals because tenants planning to leave notify their landlords of their intent most likely at this time.

So let's see what can be agreed on so far:

Prices tend to be best in the winter months when demand is down. People don't want to move over the holidays, so this may be a good option for you to target. You'll find the most options for rentals during the summer, but the demand will be high and it's likely that the rental rates will be as well. Different areas can experience different peaks in the rental market, like a college location. Try looking for listings in the morning to see what's newly posted.

I wrapped up my search for answers with a conversation with my realtor, Abbey Carr of Front Porch Realties here in Lake County, Florida. She and I had previously had a conversation about when places tend to rent out. She confirms that the best months for finding rentals in our area are February - June. She said that one of the things that can impact people wanting to move at that time is that they have money ready for a new rental once they get their tax return refunds back.

