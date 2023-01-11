Advice for Renters Looking for a New Rental

Ever since my husband and I got into the business of renting out our properties, I started subscribing to blogs that deal with issues that landlords and tenants face. In our area, springtime seems to be an active time that people look for places to rent. As a renter, what can you do to improve your chances of getting picked for the rental you want? Here are a few good suggestions.

You can improve or harm how you look to a prospective landlord or property manager! Photo by Maurice Williams on Unsplash

Improve your social media presence! I can say for certain that both my realtor and I do some digging when someone expresses an interest in becoming a tenant. Think about it - as soon as someone wants to get an idea about who you are, where do you think they look? You better believe it's social media! The blog ForRent.Com contains three main sections, one of which deals with Apartment Hunting. They did a post, " Looking for a Rental? Clean Up Your Social Media Presence ," that makes a lot of sense. Take some time and do a search on popular social media sites to see how you appear to others - check out Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and any other place where you have an online presence. When I taught in New Jersey, one of the first things I did with my students was go over the importance of being sure to portray yourself positively on social media because it can hurt you if you don't. Colleges check social media profiles before accepting students, employers look at profiles before hiring people, and potential landlords check your profile to get an idea of who you really are before they'll agree to rent to you. Think about it: if someone searches for you and finds your profile, would they like who they see? If not, work on cleaning up your profiles before you get ready to search for a new place.

How do you think people would feel about you as a new tenant after taking a look at you on social media? Photo by dole777 on Unsplash

Impress your potential landlord! I came across an article on Zillow called, "Standing Out From All Those Other Applicants." It shares ideas for getting noticed when landlords have a large pool of renters from which they can select. Here's something that I don't think people consider but it really does make a difference: dress up. If you show up wearing worn-out jeans and an old t-shirt, do you think you're making a good impression? When you meet the potential landlord or the realtor/property manager, this is your one and only shot to come across as the right person for the rental. The first impression you make can really work in your favor, or it can destroy your chances of being selected. Another good tip that people don't always think about is being on time for the appointment if you want to be seen as a good choice for the rental.

Dress to impress! Improve your chances of making a good first impression. Photo by Hunters Race on Unsplash

Stand out from the crowd! Some rental markets are more competitive than others. So just how do you go about making yourself stand out from the crowd? Consider creating a rental resume so that the landlord will remember you and will understand why you would make a great tenant. RenttecDirect.Com did an article explaining how to do this in, " How to Create the Perfect Rental Resume ." They even give you a sample template of things to possibly include, like your objective, background information, employment, rental history, references, and additional documents you can make available to them if they request them. What a great idea for making the landlord remember you from all of the people that view a place!

Before it's time for you to start searching for a rental, consider what you can do to make yourself the best choice for the place you really hope to rent!