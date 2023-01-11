Crockpot Mississippi Pot Roast - An Easy Meal That Won't Disappoint!

I came across a super-simple slow cooker recipe that I absolutely have to share! The ratings on this recipe were always good and people commented that it was the best pot roast they'd ever had. You know what? They're absolutely right! There are many people online sharing Mississippi Pot Roast and the recipe always looks the same. If you take a look around for other websites that have shared it, it's always near a 5-star rating by thousands of people.

Mississippi Pot Roast - absolutely delicious and super easy to make! Photo by Cindy Rybaczyk / Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

I was worried about using the pepperoncini peppers in the recipe, but everything I read said don't skip them out of fear that the pot roast would be too spicy. It was perfect! If you haven't experienced Mississippi Pot Roast for yourself yet, do yourself a favor and give it a try - you won't regret it!

Most of the recipes I've found didn't include the water, but I added it so there would be some additional moisture. The onions, potatoes, and carrots are optional - if you just want to make the roast, you can eliminate them and if you do, you won't need to open up your slow cooker at the five-hour mark (meaning you can just set it to cook for the full eight hours rather than cooking it for five hours and then three hours more with the onions, potatoes, and carrots added in).

Ingredients:

3-pound beef chuck roast

1 packet of Hidden Valley Ranch Seasoning

1 packet of McCormick's Au Jus Gravy

1 stick of butter

5 Pepperoncini peppers (the ones I used were labeled as Medium Heat)

1/4 cup of water

2 large onions

2 pounds of potatoes

16-ounce package of baby carrots

Directions:

Put the chuck roast into the slow cooker. Sprinkle the packets of Hidden Valley Ranch Seasoning and McCormick's Au Jus Gravy mix on top of the roast. Put the stick of butter on top of the roast (I cut it into pieces). Put the Pepperoncini peppers on top of the roast. Add in 1/4 cup of water (most recipes I've found don't use this). Cook on low for 5 hours. Open the slow cooker and add in the onions (cut into wedges), potatoes (cut into pieces), and carrots. Close the slow cooker and cook on low for 3 more hours. Shred the meat with forks and serve.

Many of my articles to date have dealt specifically with Lake County, Florida, but I'm expanding and covering recipes I enjoy.

