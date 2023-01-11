Crockpot Herbed Chicken Stew

I started looking back through some of the recipes I hadn't made in a long time and I came across a recipe from Betty Crocker's website called Slow-Cooker Creamy Herbed Chicken Stew (Cooking for 2). I like to make larger meals so that I can freeze some for another night or so that we can have it again on a night I don't feel like cooking. I made some changes and according to my notes on the recipe, it came out really good and we both liked the taste of the meal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1adqiZ_0k9ySAkn00
Crockpot Creamy Herbed Chicken Stew is a tasty winter meal.Photo byCindy Rybaczyk / Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Enjoy Creamy Herbed Chicken Stew! You can cook it in your favorite crockpot, or multicooker like mine shown in the picture above (it slow cooks, roasts, browns, and steams), or in your Instant Pot on the Slow Cook setting (depending on the model you select, you can have the options to pressure cook, saute, slow cook, steam, sous vide, air fry, roast, bake, broil, and dehydrate).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wauhu_0k9ySAkn00
Be sure to trim off any excess fat from your chicken before cutting the chicken into cubes.Photo byKaryna PanchenkoonUnsplash

Ingredients:

  • 16-ounce bag of mini-carrots
  • 6 large Yukon Gold potatoes, cut into wedges (you can place these into your slow cooker raw, or if you prefer, you can boil them on the side just before serving and add them once the stew is done cooking)
  • 1 package (10-16 ounces) of frozen peas
  • 1 package (10-16 ounces) of frozen corn
  • 12-ounce package of sliced white mushrooms
  • 1 large onion, chopped up small
  • 1 stalk celery, sliced into small pieces
  • 1 fresh sprig of thyme
  • 2 lbs boneless/skinless chicken breasts
  • 1 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 1 teaspoon Bell's Poultry Seasoning
  • 1/2 teaspoon fresh ground pepper
  • 6 cups Progresso Chicken Broth
  • 1 tablespoon Better Than Bouillon Roasted Chicken Base
  • 1 pint of heavy cream
  • ½ - ¾ cup Wondra Flour to thicken
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MUoJM_0k9ySAkn00
You can cook your potatoes at the same time as the other vegetables, or you can cook them separately and add them prior to serving.Photo byHai NguyenonUnsplash

Directions:

  1. Place carrots, mushrooms, onion, and celery into your slow cooker.
  2. Add in the peas, corn, the sprig of fresh thyme, dried thyme, Bell's Poultry Seasoning, and ground pepper into your slow cooker.
  3. Add in the cut-up potatoes if you prefer to cook them along with the meal.
  4. Trim the chicken breasts if needed and cut them into cubes (3-4"). Place this on top of the vegetables in your slow cooker.
  5. Pour in the chicken broth, mixing the Better Than Bouillon Roasted Chicken Base into the broth.
  6. Cover and cook on low for 6-7 hours, or until the juice of the chicken is clear and the chicken temperature reaches 165 degrees at the thickest part and the vegetables are tender.
  7. Using a slotted spoon, remove most of the chicken and vegetables, placing them into a large bowl for serving. If you've cooked the potatoes separately, add them to the bowl.
  8. Slowly add the heavy cream into your slow cooker, stirring constantly.
  9. Set your slow cooker on high, or if your pot has a saute feature, select saute. Pull out 1 cup of liquid and mix in the Wondra Flour, stirring to break it down. Add the thickened mixture back into your slow cooker, stirring it in. Cover and allow the heat to come up so that the gravy bubbles (this should take about 10 minutes). Add in additional seasonings if you feel the stew needs them. Pour the liquid over the chicken and vegetables and serve.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ByTfl_0k9ySAkn00
I love easy-to-make dinners that can last for a few days!Photo byshche_ teamonUnsplash

Many of my articles to date have dealt specifically with Lake County, Florida, but I'm expanding and covering recipes I enjoy. If you enjoy cooking in your slow cooker, here are a few great slow cooker recipes for you - Crockpot Glazed Pork Tenderloin and Crockpot Merlot Beef.

If you're interested in following along, here's what you need to do - download the Newsbreak app, create a User Account, and follow me at Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening! If this sounds like a good recipe to you and you think others may enjoy it as well, please share it with them. Enjoy!

