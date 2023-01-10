Enjoy a Weekend at the Winery with Live Entertainment in Lake County, Florida

One of my friends called me a few weeks back and reminded me that we hadn't been out on our monthly Girls' Night Out - in months! We've both been pretty busy lately with family activities and the holidays, so no matter how hard we tried, we couldn't seem to schedule it, and it didn't look like it would work out anytime soon in the future.

Spend the day at Lakeridge Winery while enjoying a tour, tasting, and live music on the weekends! Photo by Kelsey Knight on Unsplash

We decided it was time to "think outside the box" and try to figure out something that would work. After some brainstorming, we both found that we had a weekend day that wasn't looking too busy with activities. I had been to Lakeridge Winery & Vineyards at 19239 US Highway 27 in Clermont a few years ago and thought that might be a nice place to go for an afternoon.

Tours take approximately 45 minutes, including a video, a guided tour, and a tasting. Photo by Tamara Malaniy on Unsplash

The winery offers free winery tours and tasting every day, Monday - Saturday 10:00 am - 4:00 pm, and on Sunday from 11:00 am - 4:00 pm. Tours begin with a video explaining how wines are made, and from there, you'll see the winemaking area and the vineyards. From what I recall, they have a beautiful property. You'll get to taste some of their wines during the tour to see what you like. The tour including the video lasts about 45 minutes, so it's an excellent way to begin your visit to the winery. There is a retail store at the winery where you can purchase any of the wines you've sampled and liked. Many are sold in area stores as well.

Lakeridge Winery has over 120 acres. They are the largest winery in Florida. Photo by Árpád Czapp on Unsplash

The reason I thought of going to Lakeridge Winery on the weekends is that they do Weekends at the Winery with live entertainment, food available, and an outdoor wine bar, available on Saturday and Sunday from 12:00 noon - 4:00 pm! They suggest bringing lawn chairs or a blanket to sit on while you enjoy the entertainment. Wine, beer, non-alcoholic beverages, and snacks like meat & cheese trays plus crackers & chips are available for purchase. They do not allow bringing pets, outside food, beverages, or coolers. They post their entertainment schedule for two months at a time, and from what I've seen, it includes blues, pop, Motown, soul, rock, dance music, R&B, pop-folk, classic country, jazz, ballads, and more. Be sure to check out the schedule and see which singer or group sounds like something you'd enjoy.

Lakeridge Winery offers Weekends at the Winery every weekend with live entertainment. Photo by Katherine Hanlon on Unsplash

If you're looking to dine out after your visit to the winery, some of the best options reported by others seem to be Red Wing Restaurant at 12500 State Road 33 Groveland (12 miles), Piesano's Stone Fired Pizza at 1754 East Highway 30 Clermont (7 miles), Pepe's Cantina Mexican Grill at 794 West Minneola Avenue Clermont (6 miles), or The Crooked Spoon Gastropub at 200 Citrus Tower Boulevard Clermont (5 miles).

