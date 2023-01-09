This Week in Lake County, Florida - January 9-15

Looking for something to do this week in Lake County, Florida? Here are a few ideas!
Tuesday, January 10:
- Family Crafting: every Tuesday from 3:30 - 4:30 pm, the Lake County Public Library in Lady Lake at 225 W. Guava Street does a new craft with no sign-up required
Wednesday, January 11:
- Classic Film: on the 2nd & 4th Wednesday of the month from 7:00 - 9:00 pm, the W.T. Bland Public Library (1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mont Dora) presents a classic film (pre-1970) with a traditional movie cartoon before the feature. Free popcorn!
Thursday, January 12:
- Lake County Farmer's Market: every Thursday from 8:00 am - 1:00 pm, shop from 100+ vendors selling produce, honey, goods, food, and more, 2101 N. County Road 452, Eustis
Friday, January 13:
- Family Night Spot Event at The Big House: be sure to pre-register and bring your family (ages 13 and up) to play pickleball, volleyball, corn hole, and basketball. There will be raffle prizes! Tickets are $12.51 per person online for this event which takes place from 6:00 - 9:00 pm at The Big House (1544 Lane Park Cutoff, Tavares)
Saturday, January 14:
- Weekends at the Winery: 19239 US Highway 27 North, Clermont, Noon - 4:00 pm (winery open from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm), bring your lawn chairs, enjoy live entertainment by Rusty & Laurie Wright Duo (a guitarist and singer/guitarist, blues), food court & wine bar available (no outside food, beverages, coolers, or pets), winery tours available
- Soul Fest: celebrate urban soul and culture, food vendors, 510 W. Main Street, Leesburg, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
- Main Street Classic Car Show: see cars and trucks in this 2nd Saturday monthly car show, 510 W. Main Street, Leesburg, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Sunday, January 15:
- Clermont Sunday Farmer's Market: every Sunday from 9:00 am - 2:00 pm, shop outdoors for local produce, meat, honey, eggs, seafood, gifts, and home goods from 40 vendors in downtown Clermont on West Montrose Street
- Fresh Market at Ferran Park: this monthly market from 9:00 am - 1:00 pm features vendors with local food, art, hand-crafted items, and more on Ferran Park Drive in Eustis. Sponsored by the Whimsy Market, Crafted Scent Bar, and the City of Eustis.
- Mount Dora Village Market: every Sunday from 9:00 am - 2:00 pm, shop outdoors for fresh seafood, produce, plants, crafts, and more, 230 W. 4th Avenue, Mount Dora
- Weekends at the Winery: 19239 US Highway 27 North, Clermont, Noon - 4:00 pm (winery open from 11:00 am - 5:00 pm), bring your lawn chairs, enjoy live entertainment by Billy Buchanan (dance music, soul, blues, early rock, and more) food court & wine bar available (no outside food, beverages, coolers, or pets), winery tours available
