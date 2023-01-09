This Week in Lake County, Florida - January 9-15

Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Looking for something to do this week in Lake County, Florida? Here are a few ideas!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Kp9T_0k8VxoYi00
Families can attend a weekly craft class.Photo byDushawn JoviconUnsplash

Tuesday, January 10:

  • Family Crafting: every Tuesday from 3:30 - 4:30 pm, the Lake County Public Library in Lady Lake at 225 W. Guava Street does a new craft with no sign-up required

Wednesday, January 11:

  • Classic Film: on the 2nd & 4th Wednesday of the month from 7:00 - 9:00 pm, the W.T. Bland Public Library (1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mont Dora) presents a classic film (pre-1970) with a traditional movie cartoon before the feature. Free popcorn!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DhVHw_0k8VxoYi00
Catch a classic film and enjoy free popcorn!Photo byCorina RaineronUnsplash

Thursday, January 12:

  • Lake County Farmer's Market: every Thursday from 8:00 am - 1:00 pm, shop from 100+ vendors selling produce, honey, goods, food, and more, 2101 N. County Road 452, Eustis

Friday, January 13:

  • Family Night Spot Event at The Big House: be sure to pre-register and bring your family (ages 13 and up) to play pickleball, volleyball, corn hole, and basketball. There will be raffle prizes! Tickets are $12.51 per person online for this event which takes place from 6:00 - 9:00 pm at The Big House (1544 Lane Park Cutoff, Tavares)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J0DOD_0k8VxoYi00
Enjoy some friendly sports competition with your teenagers!Photo byTom BriskeyonUnsplash

Saturday, January 14:

  • Weekends at the Winery: 19239 US Highway 27 North, Clermont, Noon - 4:00 pm (winery open from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm), bring your lawn chairs, enjoy live entertainment by Rusty & Laurie Wright Duo (a guitarist and singer/guitarist, blues), food court & wine bar available (no outside food, beverages, coolers, or pets), winery tours available
  • Soul Fest: celebrate urban soul and culture, food vendors, 510 W. Main Street, Leesburg, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
  • Main Street Classic Car Show: see cars and trucks in this 2nd Saturday monthly car show, 510 W. Main Street, Leesburg, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IWCEp_0k8VxoYi00
Check out the classic cars in downtown Leesburg!Photo byDavid StraightonUnsplash

Sunday, January 15:

  • Clermont Sunday Farmer's Market: every Sunday from 9:00 am - 2:00 pm, shop outdoors for local produce, meat, honey, eggs, seafood, gifts, and home goods from 40 vendors in downtown Clermont on West Montrose Street
  • Fresh Market at Ferran Park: this monthly market from 9:00 am - 1:00 pm features vendors with local food, art, hand-crafted items, and more on Ferran Park Drive in Eustis. Sponsored by the Whimsy Market, Crafted Scent Bar, and the City of Eustis.
  • Mount Dora Village Market: every Sunday from 9:00 am - 2:00 pm, shop outdoors for fresh seafood, produce, plants, crafts, and more, 230 W. 4th Avenue, Mount Dora
  • Weekends at the Winery: 19239 US Highway 27 North, Clermont, Noon - 4:00 pm (winery open from 11:00 am - 5:00 pm), bring your lawn chairs, enjoy live entertainment by Billy Buchanan (dance music, soul, blues, early rock, and more) food court & wine bar available (no outside food, beverages, coolers, or pets), winery tours available
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Ecuy_0k8VxoYi00
Take in some live entertainment in Lake County, Florida.Photo byJacek DylagonUnsplash

Are you interested in following along to keep up with upcoming events, interesting dining spots, and places to visit in Lake County, Florida?

