I love cooking with wine! Photo by Brett Jordan on Unsplash

I'm planning my recipes for the week and I'm figuring out what I need before I go shopping. I came across a Facebook post I had made sharing a recipe for Crockpot Merlot Beef and Sun-Dried Tomato Portobello Ragout. In the notes I wrote, I told my friends I had found the recipe in the book Crockpot - The Original Slow Cooker Recipe Collection. The post I made was from more than 7 years ago - I honestly have no memory of the cookbook, but I wrote that all of the recipes in the cookbook sounded great too. I can't find the book (I got rid of a lot of my printed cookbooks years back before we moved), but after reading my comment, I may want to order it again!

I've eliminated the need for separate browning on the stovetop by purchasing an Instant Pot that has a saute feature. That one small kitchen appliance has helped me free up countertop space because I no longer needed my separate crockpot (it slow cooks), air fryer (thanks to the air fryer lid), dehydrator, and steamer. Before my Instant Pot, I had a Cuisinart MSC-800 Multicooker that could slow-cook, roast, brown/saute, and steam.

Here's a suggestion when using a chuck roast - talk to the butcher at the grocery store and have them cut it into cubes for you! Photo by Usman Yousaf on Unsplash

Crockpot and Slow Cooker fans - enjoy Crockpot Merlot Beef!

Ingredients:

1 jar (7 oz) sun-dried tomatoes packed in oil, drained, keeping 3 tbsp oil reserved

3 lbs boneless beef chuck roast cut into 1 ½” cubes

1 container (32 oz) of Progresso Beef Broth

2 teaspoons of Better Than Bouillon Roasted Beef Base

1 package sliced Portobello mushrooms

2 green bell peppers, cut into thin slices

2 onions, each cut into 8 wedges

2 tsp dried oregano

½ tsp garlic powder

1 cup Merlot (I used Sutter Home)

4 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tbsp balsamic vinegar

Cornstarch to thicken (they said 2 tbsp… it took 6 but that was probably a little too much)

Black pepper

Egg noodles, mashed potatoes, or rice

Directions:

Heat 3 tablespoons of the oil from the jar of sun-dried tomatoes. Brown the beef in it (if you are using your Instant Pot or your slow cooker and it has the Saute feature, you can do this in the pot where you'll cook the meal). Once browned, if you have done this in a pan, place the meat into your slow cooker. Add into your slow cooker the beef broth, the beef base, sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, peppers, onions, oregano, & garlic powder. In a bowl or large measuring cup, combine the Merlot and the Worcestershire sauce. Reserve 1/4 cup. Pour the remaining Merlot / Worcestershire sauce mixture into the slow cooker. Stir. Cover and cook on high for 4-5 hours or on low for 8-9 hours. Depending on how your pot cooks, you may need to adjust the times (on mine, I cooked it on high for 4 hours and then on low for 2 hours, and then I set it to keep warm). Stir the balsamic vinegar and cornstarch into the reserved Merlot / Worcestershiure sauce mixture until the cornstarch dissolves. Add this to the slow cooker. Cover and cook on high for 15 minutes or until the sauce thickens. Serve over your choice of egg noodles, mashed potatoes, or rice.

Many of my articles to date have dealt specifically with Lake County, Florida, but I'm expanding and covering recipes I enjoy. If you enjoy cooking in your slow cooker, here's another great recipe for you - Crockpot Glazed Pork Tenderloin.

