Let me begin by telling you - if you're looking for a beautiful perfectly formed lasagna... this isn't the recipe for you! But if you're looking for an easy-to-make dinner that's "classic comfort food," you've found the right recipe with this Instant Pot Lasagna! It's not beautiful, but it's really good! With the preparation and the cooking time, you'll have a tasty dinner (6-8 servings) in about an hour!

I've made this recipe quite a few times in the last three years and have enjoyed it each time. I'm a stickler for writing down the brands of items I've used so I can get the recipe to come out the way I like it each time I make it, so I'm including the brand names in here as well - the links to the ingredients will show pictures and describe the products I'm using. The recipe I'm sharing is based on an Instant Pot Lasagna recipe presented on https://www.thekitchn.com/ which shares recipes, kitchen organizing tips, cooking tips, and more - it's fun to look around in your spare time.

Instant Pot Lasagna - it may not look like the classic lasagna dish you're used to seeing, but it's really good! Photo by sunorwind on Unsplash

Ingredients:

Don't you love your Instant Pot? For me, it makes meal preparation so much easier! Photo by Katherine Chase on Unsplash

Directions:

Set your Instant Pot (6 quarts or larger) on Saute. Add in the olive oil and heat until shimmering. Brown the ground beef on all sides. Add in the diced onions and minced garlic and cook until softened, about 4-5 minutes. Add in the tomato paste, Italian seasoning, red pepper flakes, salt, and black pepper. Cook until the tomato paste darkens in color, about 1 minute. Add in the marinara sauce, diced tomatoes, and 2 cups of water. Stir and scrape any bits from the bottom of the pot. Break the lasagna noodles into thirds and layer them in different directions on top of the sauce. Press the noodles down until they are submerged. Add in the remaining water and stir gently, making sure the noodles are still covered. Close the Instant Pot, lock the lid, and make sure the steam valve is closed. Set the Instant Pot on Pressure Cook (or Manual) for 5 minutes. It will take 10-15 minutes for the pot to pressurize. While this is happening, mix together the ricotta cheese and parmesan cheese in a bowl. Once the start of the lasagna is cooked, allow the pot to naturally release pressure for 10 minutes. Then do a quick release with the remaining pressure. Open the Instant Pot. Dollop the ricotta/parmesan mixture over the lasagna and top it with the mozzarella. Close and lock the Instant Pot lid. Let it sit for 10 minutes so the cheeses melt. Open the Instant Pot, garnish with the optional parsley, and serve.

