Crockpot Glazed Pork Tenderloin

Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

This past week, I searched for a recipe for a slow cooker/crockpot meal. I still love cooking in my Instant Pot, but I was going out and was looking for something that could slow cook and would be nearly done when I got home. The nice thing about using my Instant Pot is that it slow cooks thanks to the Slow Cook button - once I got my Instant Pot, I got rid of my crockpot to save space because I realized I no longer needed it! I have the Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Air Fryer and Electric Pressure Cooker Combo, and with this 8-quart device, I've eliminated several other kitchen small appliances I had as well - the air fryer, steamer, and dehydrator are now gone too thanks to my Instant Pot!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jRE6b_0k6mmhub00
Crockpot Brown Sugar Balsamic Glazed Pork TenderloinPhoto byCindy Rybaczyk / Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

I came across multiple versions of a recipe for Crockpot Brown Sugar Balsamic Glazed Pork Tenderloin and they were all pretty similar and decently rated (4-5 stars). I made it and I was impressed too! We had enough for two days, so before refrigerating the leftovers, we shredded the pork and sunk it into the sauce. The next day we used it to make a really tasty version of pulled pork sandwiches with a sweet sauce. I enjoyed it the second day more than the first day, so I'll probably shred it and use it as pulled pork from now on.

Ingredients:

  • 2 pork tenderloins, about 2 pounds total
  • 1 teaspoon ground sage
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 1/2 cup water
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EXbbd_0k6mmhub00
Balsamic vinegar in the glaze really adds to the flavor!Photo byAddilyn Ragsdill @clockworklemon.comonUnsplash

Glaze Ingredients:

  • 1 cup dark brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 1/2 cup Balsamic vinegar
  • 1 cup water
  • 4 tablespoons soy sauce

Directions:

  1. Mix together the seasonings (sage, salt, black pepper, and minced garlic). Rub it over the pork tenderloins. Place 1/2 cup water in the crockpot along with the pork tenderloin. Slow cook on low for 6 hours (In my Instant Pot, this was more than enough - you may need to adjust the time depending on how fast yours cooks. I was aiming for around 145 degrees, and when I checked, mine was higher in temperature).
  2. Approximately 1 hour before the tenderloins are finished, mix together the glaze ingredients (brown sugar, cornstarch, Balsamic vinegar, water, and soy sauce) in a saucepan. Heat the glaze at medium heat and stir until the glaze thickens. This should take about 4 minutes. Brush the glaze on the roast 3 or more times during the last hour of cooking.
  3. Before serving, shred (if preferred) and pour the remaining glaze over the pork tenderloins. Serve with your favorite side dishes.

Many of my articles to date have dealt specifically with Lake County, Florida, but I'm expanding and covering recipes that I enjoy.

