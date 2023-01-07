Instant Pot Stuffed Pepper Soup

Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

In the cooler months, I like to keep a soup container in my refrigerator for easy meals. I follow My Heavenly Recipes on Facebook and have gotten a lot of recipe ideas from them. They shared a recipe for Stuffed Pepper Soup (note: this link may not work unless you are following their page) that was really good, especially with the adjustments I made. I always share the brands of products I use to make a recipe again and have it come out just as good. If you have different brands, feel free to try them if it's what you prefer. I hope you enjoy my version of Stuffed Pepper Soup made in an Instant Pot!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OqxV6_0k60feUW00
Stuffed Pepper Soup is an easy-to-make meal in your Instant Pot! Refrigerate leftover soup and serve it with rice whenever you're hungry.Photo byLouis HanselonUnsplash

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/4 pounds of ground sirloin
  • 1 medium onion, finely diced
  • 2 large green or red peppers, diced
  • 29-ounce can of Contadina Diced Tomatoes
  • 25-ounce jar of Silver Palate San Marzano Marinara Sauce
  • Half of a 32-ounce container (so 16 ounces) of Progresso Chicken Broth
  • 6-ounce can of Contadina Tomato Paste
  • 1/4 tsp dried thyme
  • 1/4 tsp dried sage
  • 8 grinds of black pepper
  • 4 grinds of sea salt
  • Cooked Minute Rice (to serve in the soup after it's cooked)

Directions:

  1. Set your Instant Pot to the Saute setting. Brown the ground beef. Remove the meat from the pot and spoon out most of the fat, leaving just enough for partially cooking the vegetables.
  2. Add the diced onions and diced peppers to the pot. Cook them until the onion is translucent but not brown.
  3. Shut off your Instant Pot by pressing Cancel. Add in all remaining ingredients (meat, diced tomatoes, marinara sauce, chicken broth, tomato paste, thyme, sage, black pepper, and sea salt), except for the cooked minute rice. Close and seal your Instant Pot. Make sure the steam valve is closed. Set the Instant Pot on Pressure Cook (or Manual) for 15 minutes. The pot will pressurize and your soup will cook.
  4. Once finished, do a quick release by turning the steam release valve to the venting position. Once the float valve drops, remove the lid. Check to see if you like the level of seasonings in the soup. Adjust if you feel it needs it (you might want to add things like garlic powder, onion powder, oregano, Italian seasoning, basil, salt, and/or pepper if you prefer a stronger flavor).
  5. Serve your soup in bowls, each topped with cooked Minute Rice. We found it's best to keep the rice separate from the soup so it doesn't absorb all of the moisture).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26erGT_0k60feUW00
Add rice just before serving so the rice doesn't soak up all of the broth.Photo bySergey NorkovonUnsplash

Many of my articles to date have dealt specifically with Lake County, Florida, but I'm expanding and covering recipes I enjoy. If you enjoy cooking in your Instant Pot, check out some of the other recipes that I've shared if you think you might enjoy them: Instant Pot Beef Stroganoff, Instant Pot Beef Tips, Instant Pot Chicken Stew, Chicken Marsala, and Beef & Guinness Stew.

If you're interested in following along, here's what you need to do - download the Newsbreak app, create a User Account, and follow me at Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening! If this sounds like a good recipe to you and you think others may enjoy it as well, please share it with them. Enjoy!

