Free Technology Classes for Adults in Lake County Florida

Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Yes, surprise surprise - learning can be fun! Better yet, it's not just for school-aged children! Let's explore options for how you can have fun learning something related to technology, right here in Lake County, Florida - for free!

Interested in learning about your iPad or iPhone? Take a free class in Lake County, Florida!Photo byRoberto NicksononUnsplash

Beginning iPad & iPhone: Are you new to Apple technology and want to understand it better? This is a free monthly class that covers the basics of how to use an Apple iPad or iPhone. Make sure your device is fully charged when you arrive. This free class for adults occurs on the first Thursday of every month (so in January, it's on January 5, 2023) from 10:30 am - 12:00 noon at the W.T. Bland Public Library in Mount Dora. Registration is required, so use the link to sign up.

iPad & iPhone 101: Here's another chance to learn about your Apple device. This is a free monthly class that covers the basics of your device, how Apple differs from other products, how to download and use apps, and covers questions from the group. This is a free class for adults and seniors that occurs on the second Wednesday of every month (so in January, it's on January 11, 2023) from 5:30 - 6:30 pm at the Cagan Crossings Community Library in Clermont.

Learn about social media and how to stay safe while using Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.Photo bySolen FeyissaonUnsplash

Social Media Basics: In this monthly free class for adults, you'll learn how to connect with your friends online, how to find and follow your favorite businesses and groups, how to create an account and set up a profile, and how to stay safe while using social media. The class in January, March, May, July, September, and November covers Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and the class in February, April, June, August, and October covers Pinterest, Reddit, and TikTok. In January, the class is held on Friday, January 13, 2023, from 10:30 am - 12:00 noon at the W.T. Bland Public Library in Mount Dora. Registration is required, so use the link to sign up.

Learn how to use YouTube!Photo byHello I'm NikonUnsplash

YouTube Basics: This is a free bi-monthly class for adults that occurs in January, March, May, July, September, and November on the third Friday (so in January, the class will be on Friday, January 20, 2023) from 10:30 am - 12:00 noon. You'll learn all about YouTube while using your cellphone or tablet (make sure it's fully charged before you arrive). This will include how to navigate and find videos, how to subscribe to channels and watch videos on your device, and you'll learn about some of the most popular channels that people like to watch. It's held at the W.T. Bland Public Library in Mount Dora. Registration is required, so use the link to sign up.

Understand how to stay safe online.Photo byGlenn Carstens-PetersonUnsplash

Internet Browsing & Safety 101: This is a free monthly class for adults and seniors that covers the basics of how to use the Internet safely. They discuss the various browsers for accessing the Internet, protecting your identity, avoiding email scams, and the questions from the group. The class occurs on the fourth Wednesday of every month, so in January, it's on January 25, 2023, from 5:30 - 6:30 pm at the Cagan Crossings Community Library in Clermont.

Find out how to make your smartphone easier to see and hear.Photo byRodion KutsaievonUnsplash

Smartphone Accessibility: In this free class for adults, you'll learn how to customize your smartphone so it's easier for you to see and hear. Bring your fully charged smartphone with you (any brand) and learn how to increase the text size, make the phone buttons larger, add a screen reader, raise the volume of the ringtone, connect to hearing aids, and use live captions. This class occurs on Friday, January 27, 2023, from 1:00 - 2:30 pm at the W.T. Bland Public Library in Mount Dora. Registration is required, so use the link to sign up.

