Lake County Florida Dining - Twisted Biscuit Diner

The Twisted Biscuit Diner is open from 6:00 am - 3:00 pm daily. Photo by Cindy Rybaczyk / Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

This morning I visited the Twisted Biscuit Diner in Tavares. They're located at 4101 County Road 561 just behind Circle K at the intersection of 561 and 448. We arrived early so they weren't busy. I've heard from friends that they draw a crowd so we decided to go early. They are open daily from 6:00 am - 3:00 pm.

I had difficulty deciding what to order from all of the choices on their menu, but I went with a Cyclone Omelet served souffle style. You can select from various ingredients - I chose ham, shredded cheddar, peppers, and onions. It was light and fluffy and the flavors blended together nicely. A friend had told me to order the hash browns crispy and they did not disappoint. I love biscuits which is what they're known for. Today's biscuit choices included five varieties. I had the bacon and cheddar biscuit as my bread option and it was delicious topped with butter. Their coffee is over-the-top good! They serve Citavo brand ground coffee, 100% Colombian, 100% Arabica, Medium Roast.

The Cyclone Omelet is made with the ingredients you prefer. It includes grits or hash browns and biscuits or toast. Photo by Cindy Rybaczyk / Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

You can dine outside on the patio if you prefer, but we opted to dine inside instead. There are plenty of tables, booths, and counter seating.

Dine on the patio or inside. Photo by Cindy Rybaczyk / Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

According to their website, the owner Don Wilson previously owned 2 diners before beginning a career in food service sales, the last 26 years working for Sysco. The concept of serving "twisted biscuits" came from his daughter. Following a school field trip out strawberry picking with her son, she mixed fresh berries into her biscuit recipe. He felt his daughter managed to twist a regular biscuit into something unique, and he decided to share the creation with others along with their southern cuisine.

Do yourself a favor - give the Twisted Biscuit Diner a try! Check out their Facebook page to see pictures of many of their menu items along with current specials.

