Instant Pot Beef Stroganoff

Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

There are certain meals that I consider to be comfort foods. Beef Stroganoff is one of them, a favorite of mine in the winter for some reason. Before my Instant Pot, I used to make it in a large frying pan. Now, I do everything for this delicious dinner in my Instant Pot.

My version of this recipe is based on a recipe I found for the Best Easy Instant Pot Beef Stroganoff. They estimate 40 minutes of total preparation and cooking time, and that's about what it took for me. This truly is a nearly 5-star recipe. The best part - it's so easy to make!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mao5Y_0k1CxBKZ00
Make Beef Stroganoff in your Instant Pot for an easy, delicious dinner!Photo byCorreenonUnsplash

Ingredients:

  • 3 lbs beef stew meat
  • Salt & pepper to taste
  • 8 oz package of sliced white mushrooms
  • 6 tsp minced garlic
  • 6 tbsp butter
  • 4 tbsp flour
  • 6 cups beef broth (I prefer Progresso)
  • 8 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
  • 12 oz package of egg noodles
  • 1 cup sour cream (I like Daisy brand)
  • Thickening – 2 tbsp cornstarch whisked into ¼ cup broth; may double it if it’s not thick enough for you
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2exUxN_0k1CxBKZ00
Cooking in your Instant Pot makes meal preparation easier.Photo byKatherine ChaseonUnsplash

Directions:

  • Set your Instant Pot on Saute. Add the butter, garlic, and mushrooms. Once the butter is completely melted, sprinkle in the flour and stir to coat the mushrooms.
  • Add in the beef broth, Worcestershire sauce, and the stew meat. Place your Instant Pot lid on the pot, turn the steam valve to the sealed position, and set the Instant Pot to Pressure Cook (or Manual) for 15 minutes.
  • Do a quick release by turning the steam release valve to the venting position. Once the float valve drops, remove the lid. Stir in the egg noodles, put the lid back on the pot, and set it to Pressure Cook (or Manual) for 3 minutes. Do another quick release.
  • Stir in sour cream, taste, and add salt and pepper as needed. Serve or if you like a thicker stroganoff sauce, set your Instant Pot to the Saute (or Soup) setting, whisk together 1/4 cup broth and the cornstarch, and stir the mixture into the stroganoff. Once the sauce comes to a boil and has thickened, serve.

I've posted a few other recipes for dinners you can make in your Instant Pot - Chicken Marsala, Beef & Guinness Stew, and Chicken Stew. For new Instant Pot users just becoming familiar with cooking in an Instant Pot, check out I Have an Instant Pot - Now What? The videos in it are from Six Sisters Stuff and they teach you how to use your Instant Pot to make various side dishes, entrees, and meals.

Many of my articles to date have dealt specifically with Lake County, Florida, but I'm expanding and covering recipes and restaurants I enjoy. If you're interested in following along, here's what you need to do - download the Newsbreak app, create a User Account, and follow me at Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening! If this sounds like a good recipe to you and you think others may enjoy it as well, please share it with them. Enjoy!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Instant Pot# recipe# beef# stroganoff# pressure cooker

Comments / 7

Published by

Tired of reading irrelevant articles? Let's focus on what matters to you - what's happening in Lake County Florida and the surrounding area. We'll discuss events, things to do, and places to go.

Leesburg, FL
722 followers

More from Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Instant Pot Beef Tips

I'm always looking for good meals that can be on the table in about an hour including preparation and cooking time. I did some digging through my collection of recipes and came across this recipe for Instant Pot Beef Tips that I had made several times before. It has an almost 5-star rating from 85 votes when I just looked, so that tells me others are just as happy with it as I was.

Read full story
Lake County, FL

Free Technology Classes for Adults in Lake County Florida

Yes, surprise surprise - learning can be fun! Better yet, it's not just for school-aged children! Let's explore options for how you can have fun learning something related to technology, right here in Lake County, Florida - for free!

Read full story
Lake County, FL

Lake County Florida Dining - Twisted Biscuit Diner

The Twisted Biscuit Diner is open from 6:00 am - 3:00 pm daily.Photo byCindy Rybaczyk / Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening. This morning I visited the Twisted Biscuit Diner in Tavares. They're located at 4101 County Road 561 just behind Circle K at the intersection of 561 and 448. We arrived early so they weren't busy. I've heard from friends that they draw a crowd so we decided to go early. They are open daily from 6:00 am - 3:00 pm.

Read full story
1 comments
Lake County, FL

January, 2023 Events in Lake County, Florida

There's plenty to do here in Lake County, Florida to keep you busy this January 2023:. Events in January, 2023 - Lake County, FloridaPhoto byGlen CarrieonUnsplash. Clermont First Friday Food Trucks: on the first Friday of every month from 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm, you can enjoy live music and food trucks in downtown Clermont on West Montrose Street.

Read full story

Instant Pot Chicken Stew

It's been a while since my last Instant Pot recipe post and I wanted to share another good recipe with you. I love Beef Stew, so I figured any type of stew would probably be great done in a pressure cooker. I decided to see if I could come up with a good recipe for a Chicken Stew. Most of the recipes I found sounded OK but didn't sound like they'd be anything special. Then I came up with the idea of finding a decent Instant Pot Chicken recipe but doing the base of it using what's found in a chicken soup recipe. Wow... it turned out great!

Read full story

I Have an Instant Pot - Now What?

This post may contain affiliate links, meaning information on purchasing products. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases, and this will be at no additional cost to you.

Read full story
6 comments
Lake County, FL

Lake County Florida Dining - Lake Eustis Waterfront Grille

My husband and I both say we have a favorite spot to add to our list of restaurants here in Lake County, Florida. Lake Eustis Waterfront Grille located at 350 Lakeshore Drive in Eustis is a really nice place to go if you're looking for scenic waterfront dining. According to their Facebook page, they opened on November 3, 2022, following an extensive building process. Trust me, it was worth the wait!

Read full story
1 comments
Lake County, FL

Let's Go Boating in Lake County, Florida

The holidays are here and so is the extended family! This made me start thinking about things to do with visitors while they're staying with us. Earlier, I wrote an article Enjoy a Day on the Water in Lake County, Florida where I included pontoon, canoe, and kayak rentals, plus I focused on a boat tour. There are plenty of other options for you, your family, and your friends to consider!

Read full story
1 comments
Lake County, FL

Lake County Florida Tours by Water

Before the holidays, I started focusing on what to do when friends and family came to visit. I felt taking them on a tour was a great idea, because all of the hard work is figured out for you - you just show up and join in the fun! Be sure to make reservations if possible so as not to spoil your plans if others come up with the same idea. Here's a link to the first article I wrote about tour options in Lake County, Florida.

Read full story

Chicken Marsala - a delicious Instant Pot dinner

I hadn't made many Instant Pot recipes lately but I'm back to enjoying cooking this way. I’m a big fan of Instant Pot's website, especially the section containing recipes. There’s an Instant Pot app that you can download onto your iPad, tablet, or phone as well.

Read full story
1 comments
Lake County, FL

Two Holiday Boat Tours in Lake County, Florida

With family arriving for the holidays, you're probably thinking about places to go and things to do while they're here. I've found two options for you if you enjoy boating!

Read full story
Lake County, FL

New Year's Eve in Lake County, Florida

This post may contain affiliate links, meaning information on purchasing products. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases, and this will be at no additional cost to you.

Read full story
1 comments

Beef & Guinness Stew - a nice cold weather meal!

This post may contain affiliate links, meaning information on purchasing products. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases, and this will be at no additional cost to you.

Read full story
Lake County, FL

Christmas Dinner Ideas in Lake County, Florida

Some people cook elaborate dinners for Christmas Day and Christmas Eve. Others prefer the simplicity of getting together with the ones they love to either go out for a meal or bring in something simple to just reheat. Here are some options for you if you don’t plan on doing all of the cooking yourself!

Read full story
1 comments
Tavares, FL

Lake County Florida Dining - Salsa Restaurant

I love really good Mexican / Tex-Mex food. We found Salsa Restaurant and Bar about a year ago and have never been disappointed. Salsa Restaurant & Bar, 2270 Vindale Rd, Tavares, Florida 32778Photo byCindy Rybaczyk / Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening.

Read full story
Lake County, FL

Enjoy a Day on the Water in Lake County, Florida

Did you know that there are over 1,000 bodies of water in Lake County, Florida? It's known for its many lakes and waterways, with over 200 square miles of water for residents and visitors to enjoy. The best part is you don't need to be a boat owner! Here are a few options for getting out on the water in Lake County, without owning a boat of your own.

Read full story
2 comments
Lake County, FL

Christmas Events in Lake County Florida: December 8-11, 2022

Are you looking for a fun holiday activity? Lake County still has plenty of Christmas tree lightings, parades, festivals, and events to get you into the Christmas spirit! Check out what's happening this weekend in Lake County, Florida below.

Read full story
1 comments
Lake County, FL

This Weekend in Lake County, Florida: December 8 - 11, 2022

What are you doing this weekend? If you're looking for a Christmas or holiday activity, or if you're just looking to get out and have a nice time, there are plenty of choices. Check out what's happening this weekend in Lake County, Florida below.

Read full story
Lake County, FL

How to Find Out the COVID Level Before You Travel This Holiday Season

Many of us are getting ready to travel for the holidays, and some may be concerned about the level of COVID in the places we'll visit. If you aren't a person that's concerned - great. But some people are, particularly those that are older or have compromised health. This article is written with those people in mind.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy