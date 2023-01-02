There are certain meals that I consider to be comfort foods. Beef Stroganoff is one of them, a favorite of mine in the winter for some reason. Before my Instant Pot, I used to make it in a large frying pan. Now, I do everything for this delicious dinner in my Instant Pot.

My version of this recipe is based on a recipe I found for the Best Easy Instant Pot Beef Stroganoff. They estimate 40 minutes of total preparation and cooking time, and that's about what it took for me. This truly is a nearly 5-star recipe. The best part - it's so easy to make!

Make Beef Stroganoff in your Instant Pot for an easy, delicious dinner! Photo by Correen on Unsplash

Ingredients:

3 lbs beef stew meat

Salt & pepper to taste

8 oz package of sliced white mushrooms

6 tsp minced garlic

6 tbsp butter

4 tbsp flour

6 cups beef broth (I prefer Progresso)

8 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

12 oz package of egg noodles

1 cup sour cream (I like Daisy brand)

Thickening – 2 tbsp cornstarch whisked into ¼ cup broth; may double it if it’s not thick enough for you

Cooking in your Instant Pot makes meal preparation easier. Photo by Katherine Chase on Unsplash

Directions:

Set your Instant Pot on Saute. Add the butter, garlic, and mushrooms. Once the butter is completely melted, sprinkle in the flour and stir to coat the mushrooms.

Add in the beef broth, Worcestershire sauce, and the stew meat. Place your Instant Pot lid on the pot, turn the steam valve to the sealed position, and set the Instant Pot to Pressure Cook (or Manual) for 15 minutes.

Do a quick release by turning the steam release valve to the venting position. Once the float valve drops, remove the lid. Stir in the egg noodles, put the lid back on the pot, and set it to Pressure Cook (or Manual) for 3 minutes. Do another quick release.

Stir in sour cream, taste, and add salt and pepper as needed. Serve or if you like a thicker stroganoff sauce, set your Instant Pot to the Saute (or Soup) setting, whisk together 1/4 cup broth and the cornstarch, and stir the mixture into the stroganoff. Once the sauce comes to a boil and has thickened, serve.

I've posted a few other recipes for dinners you can make in your Instant Pot - Chicken Marsala, Beef & Guinness Stew, and Chicken Stew. For new Instant Pot users just becoming familiar with cooking in an Instant Pot, check out I Have an Instant Pot - Now What? The videos in it are from Six Sisters Stuff and they teach you how to use your Instant Pot to make various side dishes, entrees, and meals.

